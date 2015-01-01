पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम की विजय को श्रृद्धांजलि:एसटी वर्ग के लोगों से अवैध कर्ज वसूली करने वालों को 3 साल तक की सजा, परिजन बोले- आरोपी को दें फांसी

7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुलाकात के दौरान सीएम ने विजय के दोनों बच्चों को गाेद में बैठा रखा था।
  • गुना में जिंदा जलाए गए विजय सहरिया के घर पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री
  • परिवार को दी सांत्वना, दिया न्याय का आश्वासन

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कहा है कि एसटी वर्ग के लोगों से अवैध कर्ज वसूली करने वालों को तीन साल की सजा हो सकती है। उन्होंने एसटी वर्ग के लोगों को दिए गए तमाम कर्ज माफ कर दिए हैं। मुख्यमंत्री सोमवार को गुना के उकावद खुर्द में जिंदा जलाए गए बंधुआ मजदूर विजय सहरिया के परिजन को सांत्वना देने गांव पहुंचे थे। उनके साथ प्रदेश के पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास मंत्री महेंद्र सिंह सिसौदिया भी मौजूद थे।

सीएम ने कहा कि बिना लाइसेंस वाले कथित साहूकारों द्वारा एसटी वर्ग को दिए गए तमाम कर्ज स्वत: माफ हो गए हैं। बावजूद अगर कोई वसूली का दबाव डालता है, तो वे इसकी पुलिस को शिकायत करें। उन्होंने कहा कि गरीब आदिवासी समुदाय के लोगों को विपरीत परिस्थितियों में कर्ज लेना पड़ता है। अवैध साहूकार उनसे मनमाना ब्याज वसूलते हैं। उनकी सम्पत्तियों पर कब्जा कर लेते हैं। गरीब तबके लोगों के संरक्षण के लिए कानून ला चुके हैं।

प्रशासन ने विजय को नहीं माना बंधुआ, पत्नी बोली- दिन-रात काम कराता था आरोपी
खास बात है कि विजय को प्रशासन ने बंधुआ मजदूर नहीं माना है। वहीं, उनकी पत्नी रामसुखी ने सीएम को बताया कि उनके पति से दिन-रात काम कराया जाता था। वह रात-रातभर जागकर खेत में पानी देते थे। रोटी खाने तक की फुर्सत नहीं मिलती थी। इसके बावजूद उनके पति को जिंदा जला दिया गया। उन्होंने आरोपी को फांसी दिए जाने की मांग की। सीएम ने आश्वासन दिया कि पूरा न्याय किया जाएगा।
सीएम ने जिला पंचायत सीईओ को निर्देश दिए कि आउट ऑफ वे जाकर पीड़ित को पक्का मकान बनाकर दें। परिवार को 4.12 लाख मिल चुके हैं, इतने ही बाद में मिलेंगे। संबल योजना से भी 4 लाख रुपए मिलेंगे।

आरोपी पक्ष का दावा : खुद आग लगाई
आरोपी पक्ष की ओर से भी सीएम को ज्ञापन दिया गया। परिवार का दावा है कि विजय सहरिया ने खुद को आग लगाई थी। वह शराब के लिए पैसे मांग रहा था। इसी को लेकर विवाद हुआ और उसने आग लगा ली। उनका कहना है कि विजय ने अपने परिवार की वजह से आग लगाई।

परिवार को ये मिलेगा

  • पीड़ित को पत्नी (अगर परिवार चाहेगा तो) को सरकारी सेवा में लिया जाएगा।
  • परिवार को 6 माह तक हर माह 5 हजार रुपए गुजारा भत्ता मिलेगा।
  • दोनों बच्चों की शिक्षा का इंतजाम किया जाएगा, फिलहाल गांव में ही नियमानुसार एडमिशन
