कोरोनाकाल में पहली लोक अदालत:नपा और बिजली कंपनी में अलग से लोक अदालत जिनको नोटिस उन्हें ही कोर्ट परिसर में मिला प्रवेश

गुना35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आपसी सुलह से 9740 मामले निबटारे के लिए रखे, 621 का निराकरण
  • भीड़ न लगे इसलिए किया ऐसा... बिजली कंपनी ने जिलेभर के 14 वितरण केंद्र पर लगाई लोक अदालत

कोविडकाल में पहली मेगा लोक अदालत शनिवार को हुई। इसमें पहली बार लोक अदालत कोर्ट परिसर से बाहर निकली। अभी तक जिला व तहसील स्तरीय न्यायालय परिसरों में ही इनका आयोजन होता रहा है। वहीं पर बैंक, दूरसंचार, नगरीय निकाय, बिजली कंपनी आदि के काउंटर भी लगाए जाते थे।

इस बार नगर पालिका और बिजली कंपनी में अलग से लोक अदालत लगी। कारण यह है कि इन दोनों संस्थाओं में सबसे ज्यादा पक्षकार रहते हैं। इससे कोर्ट परिसर में भीड़ हो सकती थी। इसलिए कोविड गाइड लाइन का पालन कराने के लिए यह व्यवस्था की गई। इसके बावजूद बिजली कंपनी का काउंटर अदालत परिसर में लगाना पड़ा।

इसकी वजह यह थी कि बिजली संबंधी मामलों को लेकर कई लोग वहां पहुंच गए थे। जिला न्यायालय परिसर में सिर्फ बैंकों को काउंटर लगाने की अनुमति दी गई थी। इस बार लोक अदालत के लिए 22 खंडपीठ का गठन किया गया था। कोर्ट भवन में सिर्फ उन लोगों को प्रवेश की अनुमति थी, जिनके पास लोक अदालत की ओर से नोटिस जारी किए गए थे। प्रवेश द्वार पर पहले लोगों का बुखार मापा जा रहा था। इसके बाद सैनिटाइज होने के बाद ही अंदर आने दिया जा रहा था। इसलिए अंदर कोई गहमा गहमी नहीं थी।

तीन सेक्टर में आए 80 फीसदी मामले
बैंक (रिकवरी) : कुल 9740 केस में से बैंकों की रिकवरी से जुड़े सबसे ज्यादा 5731 मामले थे। इनमें से महज 103 ही हल हो पाए। सेटलमेंट की राशि रही 21 लाख 39 हजार 85 रुपए। जानकारों ने बताया कि रखे जाने वाले मामलों के आंकड़े बैंक रिकवरी से ही बढ़ते हैं।
बिजली कंपनी : दूसरे नंबर पर बिजली कंपनी के मामले थे। इनकी संख्या 1605 थी। इनमें पहले से लंबित मामलों के निराकरण के आंकड़े बहुत कम रहे। ऐसे 440 मामले रखे गए थे, जिनमें से 2 का ही निराकरण हो पाया। जबकि अदालत में पहुंचने से पहले 1154 मामलों में कंपनी ने लोगों को सुलह का मौका दिया था। इस श्रेणी के 1154 मामले अदालत में रखे गए और 159 का निराकरण हुआ। इसमें कंपनी को 11.51 लाख की वसूली हुई।
नपा : नगर पालिका में इस बार जलकर संबंधी 509 प्रकरण रखे गए। जिनमें से 148 ने अपना पुराना बकाया चुका दिया। इस तरह नपा के खाते में कुल 6.68 लाख रुपए आए। इस बार सम्पत्ति कर के मामले नहीं रखे गए। वहीं संपत्तिकर के 300 मामले रखे गए। इसमें से 170 का निराकरण हुआ। इसमें कुल 7 लाख रुपए प्राप्त हुए।

आंकड़ों से ज्यादा इच्छा शक्ति पर जोर
विधिक सहायता अधिकारी दीपक शर्मा ने बताया कि इस लोक अदालत की सफलता को आंकड़ों से नहीं बताया जा सकता। वैसे इसमें 9740 केस रखे गए थे जिनमें से 621 का निराकरण हुआ। पर कोविड के संकटकाल में इसका आयोजन बड़ी बात है।

हम लोगों को बताना चाहते थे कि आपसी सुलह सफाई से न्याय की प्रक्रिया को हमेशा जारी रखा जाएगा, चाहे हालात कैसे भी हों। कोविड गाइड लाइन का पालन करते हुए इसे कैसे आयोजित किया जाए, यह बड़ी चुनौती थी। इसलिए हमने तय किया कि सबसे ज्यादा भीड़भाड़ वाली संस्थाओं के काउंटर यहां न लगाकर उनके अपने दफ्तरों में ही लगे।

पारिवारिक मामलों में पक्षकारों की पहचान उजागर करने पर रोक : लोक अदालत का सबसे अहम पहलू पारिवारिक मामलों में आपसी रजामंदी से हल होने वाले केस रहते हैं। बीते सालों तक इन मामलों को सार्वजनिक करने पर भी कोई रोक नहीं थी।

अदालत परिसर में आपसी रजामंदी से एक हुए दंपतियों के फोटो भी छपते रहे हैं। इस बार ऐसा नहीं हुआ। दरअसल सुप्रीम कोर्ट की गाइड लाइन के चलते ऐसा किया गया। विधिक सहायता अधिकारी ने बताया कि ऐसे मामलों में फोटो ही नहीं, नाम भी देने का प्रावधान नहीं है।

ऐसे 40 मामले पेश हुए
हालांकि आंकड़ों में देखें तो पारिवारिक लोक अदालत में कुल 40 मामले पेश हुए। इनमें से 13 में सुलह हो गई। दो मामले गुना शहर के थे। इनमें से एक में पति ने तलाक के लिए आवेदन दिया था लेकिन बाद में बच्चे के खातिर उसने फैसला बदल लिया। वहीं एक अन्य मामले में पति-पत्नी एक दूसरे को तलाक देने के लिए तैयार थे। अदालत ने जब उन्हें पुनर्विचार का मौका दिया तो दोनों ने साथ ही रहने का फैसला किया। आरोन में पेश हुए एक मामले में भी बच्चे के लिए दंपती ने साथ रहने का फैसला किया।

कैंपस का नजारा भी बदला
मेगा लोक अदालत के दौरान आमतौर पर अदालत के कैंपस में बहुत भीड़भाड़ रहती है। इस बार यह नजारा नहीं दिखा। आमतौर पर लोक अदालत में सबसे बड़ा काउंटर नगर पालिका का रहता था। इसमें सम्पत्ति कर, जलकर आदि के वार्ड वार काउंटर बनते थे। दो दर्जन से ज्यादा कर्मचारी ही इसमें मौजूद रहते थे। इस बार नपा को उनके अपने परिसर में ही लोक अदालत लगाने को कहा गया।

बिजली कंपनी ने किया इस बार विकेंद्रीकरण
बिजली कंपनी ने तो पूरे जिले में 14 जगहों पर लोक अदालत लगाई। हर वितरण केंद्र पर इनका आयोजन किया गया था। ऐसा इसलिए किया गया, जिससे कि जिला मुख्यालय पर भीड़ न हो। सामान्य दिनों में एक ही लोकअदालत लगती थी, वह भी कोर्ट परिसर में। वही पर पूरे जिले से लोग आते थे। इस बार इसका विकेंद्रीकरण कर दिया गया।

विशेष न्यायाधीश ने किया शुभारंभ
लोक अदालत के शुभारंभ का कार्यक्रम सुबह 10ः30 बजे एडीआर सेंटर गुना के सभागार में विशेष जज प्रदीप मित्तल ने किया। इस मौके पर मौजूद न्यायाधीशगणों में काशिफ नदीम खान, संजय चतुर्वेदी, श्री अश्वाक अहमद खान, एके मिश्र, हर्ष सिंह बहरावत, प्रदीप दुबे, सचिन कुमार घोष, सीजेएम कौशलेंद्र सिंह भदौरिया, प्रशांत सिसौदिया आदि मौजूद थे।

