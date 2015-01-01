पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रुका काम:नवंबर में भुगतान का वादा करके सेतु निगम ने काम कराया, 40 लाख के बिल लटकाए

गुना4 घंटे पहले
  • आरओबी की मरम्मत का काम ठेकेदार ने तीसरी बार छोड़ा, वजह दोनों बार की तरह फंड की कमी

2018 से चल रहे एबी रोड आरओबी के मरम्मत का काम तीसरी बार रुक गया है। हर बार की तरह इस बार भी वजह है फंड की कमी। बताया जाता है कि ठेकेदार के 40 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा के बिल मंजूर नहीं हो पाए हैं, इसलिए उसने काम बंद करके अपने तमाम उपकरण मौके से हटा लिए। यह काम 6 माह में पूरा हो जाना चाहिए था, लेकिन 2 साल गुजर जाने के बाद भी 30 फीसदी टारगेट हो पाया है। आरओबी के दो हिस्सों में से एक पर काम हुआ है उसमें भी दो स्लैब का काम अब तक अधूरा है। जबकि दूसरी ओर सिर्फ 20 फीसदी काम हो पाया है। दूसरे हिस्से की हालत यह है कि इससे वाहनों की आवाजाही नहीं हो पा रही है। आने व जाने वाले वाहन एक ही लेन से होकर गुजर रहे हैं। यह काम करा रहे सेतु निगम के स्थानीय अधिकारी भी यह बताने को तैयार नहीं है कि आरओबी का काम आखिर कब पूरा होगा। इंजीनियर दीपक नामदेव ने कहा कि जिस मद से इसके लिए पैसा आ रहा था उसमें जबरदस्त तंगी चल रही है।

तीन बार काम शुरू हुआ और अधूरा रह गया
{2018 में जब काम शुरू हुआ तो लगा कि यह अनवरत चलता रहेगा। तय समय से पहले ही काम कर दिया जाएगा। उसके बाद पेमेंट नहीं हुआ तो काम रुक गया।
{2019 में सत्ता परिवर्तन के साथ काम फिर ठप हो गया। साल के आखिरी दिनों में डामरीकरण का काम शुरू किया गया।
{मार्च 2020 में लॉकडाउन की वजह से काम फिर ठप हो गया। हाल ही में ठेकेदार ने दूसरी लेन पर ज्वाइंट बनाने का काम किया। लेकिन पेमेंट नहीं हुआ तो 15 दिन पहले तामझाम उठवा लिए।

जानिए... अभी कितना काम बाकी है

1. ज्वाइंट बनाने का काम : आरओबी कई अलग-अलग स्लैब में बनाया गया है। इनके बीच में जोड़ रहते हैं। इनका ज्यादातर काम हो गया है लेकिन दो-तीन स्लैब पर यह अभी भी बचा हुआ है।

2. डामरीकरण : आरओबी की एक पूरी लेन में डामरीकरण का काम होना है। यह काम कुछ खास कंपनियां ही करती हैं। सूत्र बताते हैं कि इसके लिए एडवांस पेमेंट होता है। तब जाकर कंपनियों की ओर से अपने लोग व संसाधन भेजे जाते हैं।

3. एप्रोच रोड : आरओबी के दोनों ओर एप्रोच रोड है। इसका डामरीकरण करीब 30 साल पहले तब हुआ था जब यह पुल बना था। तब से अब तक यह काम हुआ ही नहीं। तब हुए काम की अच्छी क्वालिटी की वजह से अभी भी काम चल रहा है लेकिन इसमें अब कई जगह गड्ढे हो रहे हैं। इस बार यह काम भी होना है।​​​​​​​

4. फुटपाथ : आरओबी बनने के बाद से इसके फुटपाथ की मरम्मत भी नहीं हुई। मरम्मत के तहत यह काम भी हाेना है। 5. सौंदर्यीकरण : सालों से आरओबी का रंगरोगन का काम भी अब तक नहीं हुआ है। कुछ जगहों से इसकी रेलिंग क्षतिग्रस्त हालत में पड़ी हुई है। इन्हें भी ठीक करके पेंट किया जाना है।​​​​​​​

मरम्मत मद से हो रहा है काम जिसमें सबसे ज्यादा कड़की
सेतु निगम के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि आरओबी का काम के लिए फंडिंग मरम्मत के मद से हो रही है। फंड का यह मुख्य स्रोत पूरी तरह सूखा पड़ा है। इसमें साल में एक या दो बार कुछ पैसा आता है। उसमें भुगतान कर दिया जाता है तो ठेकेदार कुछ काम कर देते हैं। बाद में फिर वही परेशानी चालू हो जाती है। दूसरा मद पीडब्ल्यूडी का है। इसमें भी यही समस्या आ रही है। फिर इस फंड से आरओबी के काम को प्राथमिकता से पैसा नहीं मिलता। कारण यह है कि पुल व आरओबी जैसे निर्माण के लिए एक अलग एजेंसी सेतु निगम लिमिडेट है।
विधायक ने भी की थी बात
गुना विधायक गोपीलाल जाटव का घर इस आरओबी से महज 50 कदम की दूरी पर है। इसलिए और भी ज्यादा आश्चर्य हो रहा है कि अब तक यह काम नहीं हो पा रहा है। बताया जाता है कि उन्होंने इस मुद्दे को लेकर सेतु निगम के आला अधिकारियों से बात भी की थी। उन्हें आश्वासन भी दिया गया कि नवंबर में पैसा जारी कर दिया जाएगा। पर 17 दिन गुजरने के बाद भी कुछ नहीं हुआ। इसलिए ठेकेदार ने अपना तामझाम समेट लिया।


