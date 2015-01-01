पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शादी पर बंधन भारी:शादी न बैंड-बाजा, न बारात; भीड़ न हो इसलिए दो तरह के कार्ड छपवाए, दोनों में भोज का समय अलग

गुना37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बुधवार को देवउठनी ग्यारस के साथ ही शुरू होेने वाले मुहूर्त पर शादियों के लिए बाजार में खरीदारी के लिए भीड़ उमड़ने लगी है। फोटो भास्कर
  • कोरोनाकाल की शुरुआत में स्थगित शादियां अब शुरूआती मुहूर्तों के लिए 60 से ज्यादा आवेदन पहुंचे
  • शादी वाले घरों की कहानी कोई कार्ड नहीं बांट रहा तो, किसी ने बैंड की बुकिंग रद्द की

बुधवार यानि 25 नवंबर को देव जगाए जाएंगे और साथ ही शादियों का नया सीजन शुरू हो जाएगा। पर कोरोनाकाल की शादियों में न बैंड होगा, न बाजा और न बारात। पहली बार लोगों को शादी के लिए एसडीएम की अनुमति लेना पड़ रही है। प्रशासन ने तय कर दिया है कि किसी भी शादी में 100 से ज्यादा लोग शामिल नहीं होंगे। सड़क पर बारात नहीं निकलेगी और डीजे भी नहीं बजेंगे।

इसके बावजूद सोमवार तक एसडीएम कार्यालय में विवाह अनुमति के लिए 60 से ज्यादा आवेदन पहुंच चुके हैं। एसडीएम कार्यालय में अनुमति लेने पहुंचे ज्यादातर लोगों के यहां मार्च 2020 से जून 2020 के बीच के सीजन में विवाह होने थे। तब उन्होंने शादियां इस उम्मीद से स्थगित कर दी थीं कि नए सीजन में पाबंदियां खत्म हो जाएंगी और कोरोना भी। पर नवंबर माह में अचानक ही कोरोना की दूसरी लहर ने ज्यादा रियायतों की उम्मीद खत्म कर दीं।

इन पाबंदियों के साथ दी जा रही है अनुमति

  • समारोह में दोनों पक्षों के 100 से ज्यादा लोग शामिल नहीं होंगे।
  • स्पष्ट लिखा गया है कि यह अनुमति बारात का प्रोसेशन निकालने के लिए नहीं होगी।
  • शादी से जुड़ी सभी रस्में मैरिज गार्डन, लॉज, धर्मशाला आदि परिसर के अंदर ही होंगे।
  • शादी समारोह के दौरान डीजे की अनुमति नहीं रहेगी।

केस एक : एक बड़े राजनेता के यहां 25 नवंबर काे शादी है। उन्होंने कार्ड बांटने की जगह लोगों को व्यक्तिगत स्तर पर सूचना भेजी है। उन्होंने लोगों को अलग-अलग समय पर आने के लिए कहा है, जिससे कि किसी एक समय पर बहुत ज्यादा भीड़ भाड़ की स्थिति न बने।
केस दो : एसडीएम कार्यालय में सिफारिश भी पहुंच रही है। मसलन एक शख्स ने वरिष्ठ सरकारी अधिकारी का हवाला देकर बारात निकालने की अनुमति लेनी चाही। ऐसे मामलों में अधिकारी कड़ा रुख अपना रहे हैं। इसके अलावा दो तरह के कार्ड छपवाए गए हैं जिनमें भोज का समय अलग-अलग है।

केस 3 : विद्यार्थी नगर क्षेत्र में एक परिवार में विवाह समारोह के दौरान कम कार्ड बांटने का फैसला किया गया। हालांकि उन्होंने इस उम्मीद से सभी के लिए कार्ड छपवा लिए थे कि अब तो पाबंदियों में ढील हो गई है। पर नवंबर में अचानक ही दूसरी लहर आने से हालात बदल गए।

केस 4 : दुर्गा कालोनी में रहने वाले एक परिवार को एसडीएम कार्यालय जाने के बाद पता चला कि उन्हें बारात निकालने की अनुमति नहीं मिलेगी। इसलिए उन्हें अचानक आनन-फानन में डीजे और बैंड की बुकिंग निरस्त करना पड़ी। अब वे ढोल बजवाकर ही संतोष कर लेंगे।

चेतावनी : एसडीएम अंकिता जैन ने स्पष्ट किया है कि अगर विवाह के दौरान बारात आदि निकाली जाती है तो अनुमति लेने वाले व्यक्ति पर एफआईआर दर्ज करवाई जा सकती है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस संबंध में किसी तरह की रियायत नहीं दी जाएगी।

दुविधा : लोग इस बात को लेकर सबसे ज्यादा दुविधा में हैं कि शादी समारोह में शामिल होने वाले लोगों की संख्या संबंधी नियम कैसे लागू होगा। मसलन कई लोग यह मानकर चल रहे हैं कि एक बार में एक जगह पर 100 से ज्यादा लोग न हों। यानि 100-100 करके कई लोगों को अलग-अलग समय पर शादी में शामिल किया जा सकता है। इस मामले में एसडीएम कार्यालय द्वारा दी जा रही अनुमति में भी कोई खुलासा नहीं है।

दीपावली सीजन के इस आखिरी पर्व से पहले फिर बाजार में बढ़ी भीड़
दीपावली सीजन का अंतिम पर्व देव उठनी ग्यारस रहता है। यह एक तरह से तीसरी दीपावली की तरह मनाया जाने वाला उत्सव रहता है। इसके साथ ही शादियां भी शुरू हो जाती है तो बाजार में खरीदारी का दबाव फिर बढ़ने लगता है। रविवार की बाजारबंदी के बाद सोमवार को ही सड़कों पर एक फिर लोगों का रैला उमड़ पड़ा। हाल यह हुआ कि हनुमान चौराहा और जयस्तंभ चौराहे पर कम से कम 10 बार जाम के हालात बने। जयस्तंभ चौराहे से बाजार की ओर आने वाले रास्ते पर बेरिकेेड लगाना पड़े, जिससे बड़े वाहन न आएं। साथ ही नियंत्रित तरीके से लोग अंदर आए।

