बाजारबंदी में बेफिक्री...:आधी शटर खोलकर चलती रही दुकानदारी, बिना मास्क घूमते रहे लोग

गुना4 घंटे पहले
कोरोना की दूसरी लहर से चिंतित शासन-प्रशासन ने लगभग दो माह के अंतराल के बाद रविवार को दोबारा से कुछ सख्ती लागू की। बाजार बंद का ऐलान हुआ और लोगों को बेवजह आने-जाने से परहेज करने को कहा गया। इसके बावजूद लोगों में बेफिक्री नजर आई। दवा, डेयरी, सब्जी आदि की चंद दुकानें खुलने के बाद भी सड़क पर भीड़ भाड़ रही। प्रशासन की सख्त चेतावनी के बावजूद लोग बिना मास्क के बाहर निकले। मनाही के बावजूद दुकानें खोलने की कोशिश की गई। नतीजा : जुर्माना। मास्क पहने बिना निकले 230 लोगों से 23000 और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व दुकान खोलने वालों से 11500 रुपए वसूले गए।

चौराहों के पास मास्क बेचने वालों ने लगाए ठेले

बाजारबंदी के दौरान भी कुछ लोगों ने कमाई की संभावना तलाश लीं। उन्हें मालूम था कि रविवार को मास्क न पहनने वालों पर कार्रवाई होगी और लोग नियम तोड़े बिना मानेंगे नहीं। इसलिए चौराहों पर कार्रवाई वाले पाइंट से कुछ पहले ही उन्हाेंने मास्क की दुकानें सजा लीं।

कलेक्टर ने निर्माणाधीन कॉम्पलेक्स संचालक पर लगवाया जुर्माना
कोविड गाइड लाइन का पालन कराने के लिए 6 जगहों पर टीमें लगाई गई थीं। इनमें जयस्तंभ व हनुमान चौराहा, जज्जी बस स्टेंड, कैंट चौराहा और सुगन चौराहा शामिल था। कलेक्टर ने बस स्टैंड चौराहे के पास निर्माणाधीन शॉपिंग कॉम्पलेक्स के मालिक पर 5 हजार का जुर्माना लगवाया। उसके द्वारा निर्माण सामग्री सड़क पर रखवाई गई थी।

