बमोरी विधानसभा:महेंद्र बमोरी के फिर बने सिंह

गुना3 घंटे पहले
  • जिले के इतिहास में पहली बार कोई इतने मतों के अंतर से जीता

बमोरी उपचुनाव में भाजपा के महेंद्र सिंह सिसौदिया ने ऐतिहासिक जीत हासिल की। उन्होंने तीन रिकॉर्ड बनाए। एक तो ग्वालियर चंबल संभाग में वोट के लिहाज से उन्हें सबसे बड़ी जीत मिली। मप्र में उनका नंबर दूसरा रहा, क्योंकि सांची में भाजपा प्रत्याशी ने उनसे ज्यादा बड़े अंतर से जीत हासिल की। वहीं वोट प्रतिशत के लिहाज से वे सभी उपचुनाव वाली सीटों में सबसे आगे रहे। इसके अलावा बमोरी में पहली बार किसी प्रत्याशी को एक लाख से ज्यादा वोट मिले। इससे पहले 2013 में श्री सिसौदिया ने कांग्रेस की ओर से चुनाव लड़ते हुए 71 हजार 804 वोट हासिल किए थे। उनका तीसरा रिकॉर्ड जीत के अंदर का रहा। जिले की चारों विधानसभा सीटों के अब तक इतिहास में कोई भी इतने बड़े अंतर से चुनाव नहीं जीता। 50 हजार से जीत का रिकॉर्ड अब तक पूर्व सीएम दिग्विजय सिंह के नाम रहा है जो उन्होंने राघौगढ़ विधानसभा से चुनाव लड़ते हुए जीता। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी केएल अग्रवाल को 2018 के चुनाव में 18.32 फीसदी वोट मिले थे। तब वे निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी थे। इसी वजह से कांग्रेस पार्टी का गणित था कि श्री अग्रवाल 18 फीसदी वोट के साथ तो शुरूआत ही करेंगे। उसमें पार्टी के परंपरागत वोट का 50 फीसदी भी जुड़ गया तो वे सीट निकाल सकते हैं। पर वे सिर्फ 11 फीसदी वोट ही और जोड़ पाए।

महेंद्र के 3 रिकॉर्ड }ग्वालियर चंबल संभाग में वोट के लिहाज से सबसे बड़ी जीत, प्रदेश में दूसरे नंबर पर रहे, वोट प्रतिशत में सभी उपचुनाव वाली सीटों में सबसे आगे

मिथक भी टूटे: इस सीट को लेकर यह मिथक रहा है कि यहां जीतने वाले प्रत्याशी अगर मंत्री बन जाते हैं तो उन्हें उसके बाद हार का सामना करना पड़ता है। 2008 में यहां जीते केएल अग्रवाल को 2013, 2018 और 2020 में लगातार तीन हार झेलना पड़ी। इससे पहले जब यह क्षेत्र गुना विधानसभा का अविभाजित हिस्सा रहा था तब भी पूर्व मंत्री शिवप्रताप सिंह को 1990 में हार का सामना करना पड़ा था।

आपने जिसे वोट दिया जानिए उसे कुल कितने वोट मिले

क्र. प्रत्याशी पार्टी प्राप्त मत परिणाम
संख्या प्रतिशत
1. महेन्द्र सिंह सिसौदिया भाजपा 100456 61.99% जीते
2. केएल अग्रवाल कांग्रेस 47709 29.42% निकटतम
3. मनोहर मिरोटा भाकपा 1979 1.22% जमानत जब्त
4. रमेश डावर बसपा 5367 3.31% जमानत जब्त
5. अमित खरे (नागवंशी) एपीआई 473 0.29% जमानत जब्त
6. जसवन्त सिंह यादव रा.वंचित पा. 201 0.13% जमानत जब्त
7. रामनाथ बघेल सपा 234 0.14% जमानत जब्त
8. शिशुपाल यादव सपाक्स पार्टी 516 0.23% जमानत जब्त
9. किशन प्रजापति निर्दलीय 329 0.2% जमानत जब्त
10. गिरराज जाट निर्दलीय 593 0.32% जमानत जब्त
11. रविन्द्र श्रीवास्तव निर्दलीय 1431 0.87% जमानत जब्त
12. हेमंत सिंह कुशवाह निर्दलीय 769 0.48% जमानत जब्त
13. इनमें से कोई नहीं नोटा 2052 1.26% -------

2018 के चुनाव में महेंद्र सिंह को 64 हजार वोट मिले थे, उन्होंने करीब 28 हजार वोट से जीत दर्ज की थी।

कुल मत : 162099

दैनिक भास्कर ने चुनाव परिणाम के बाद वियजी प्रत्याशी से अपने क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए संकल्प पत्र लिखवाया जिसमें उन्होंने बताया कि उनकी प्राथमिकता के काम कौन-कौन से हैं और वे इन कामों को पूरा करवाने के लिए किस तरह प्रयास करेंगे और इन कामों को अंजाम तक पहुंचाएंगे।

मैं संकल्प लेता हूं कि...

प्रिय मतदाताओ,
आपने मुझे जो व्यापक समर्थन दिया है, मैं उससे अभिभूत हूं। आपने मुझमें जो विश्वास जताया है, उससे एक बड़ी जिम्मेदारी भी मेरे कंधों पर आ गई है। मैं प्राथमिकताओं के आधार पर आने वाले समय में काम करुंगा, जिससे क्षेत्र का विकास तेजी से हो।
1. सड़क: मेरी पहली कोशिश क्षेत्र की कुछ अहम सड़कों को बेहतर बनाने पर रहेगी। गुना-सिरसी रोड इसमें सबसे ऊपर है, जिसे टू लेन में तब्दील किया जा रहा है। महूगढ़ा के पास रेलवे क्रॉसिंग पर आने वाली समस्याओं के निदान के लिए एक वैकल्पिक रास्ता बनाने का काम प्राथमिकता से किया जाएगा।
2. सिंचाई: मैने जिन तालाबों का वादा किया है वे अगले 3 साल में पूरे हों, अब यही मेरी कोशिश रहेगी। मैने कहा था कि बमोरी में किसानों को सिंचाई की वैसी ही सुविधाएं मिलेंगी, जो पंजाब में है। यह बात मैं पूरी करके दिखाऊंगा।
3. पानी: मैने वादा किया है कि गोपी सागर डेम और राजघाट बांध से बमोरी के हर गांव के हर घर में नल से पानी पहुंचाया जाएगा। यह वादा अटल है और पूरा होगा।

23 राउंड में ऐसे बढ़ती गई भाजपा

राउंड भाजपा कांग्रेस अंतर 1 3957 3231 726 2 4561 2582 1979 3 4456 2732 1724 4 4027 2419 1608 5 4463 1839 2426 6 4232 1621 2611 7 3935 2029 1906 8 4592 1666 2926 9 4101 2909 1192 10 4817 2332 2485 11 5051 1536 3515 12 4359 1758 2601 13 4867 2641 2226 14 4950 1753 3197 15 4359 2063 2296 16 4695 1598 3097 17 3795 1995 1800 18 4356 2184 2172 19 5245 1824 3421 20 4557 1812 2745 21 4940 2049 2891 22 3696 2035 1661 23 2189 1108 1081 कुल 100456 47709 52747

726 मतों के अंतर से भाजपा प्रत्याशी ने कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी से पहले ही राउंड में बढ़त बनाई, 23वें राउंड में बढ़त इतनी बढ़ी कि 52747 मतों से भाजपा ने जीत दर्ज की।

