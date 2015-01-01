पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इतिहास:114 साल पुरानी नपा में अब तक सिर्फ दो महिलाएं ही बनीं अध्यक्ष

गुना
  • 1993 में पहली महिला अध्यक्ष अप्रत्यक्ष चुनाव से चुनी गई, सीधे निर्वाचित होने वाली पहली अध्यक्ष त्रिवेणी बनीं

1906 में नगर सभा के रूप में शुरू हुए गुना नपा के इतिहास में अब तक दो बार ही महिला अध्यक्ष चुनी गई हैं। वह भी तब जबकि उनके आरक्षण का प्रावधान हुआ। सबसे पहले 1993-1998 के बीच ऊषा विजयवर्गीय अध्यक्ष चुनी गईं।

उस समय तक राजनेता के तौर पर उनकी स्वतंत्र पहचान नहीं थी। उनके पति हरिशंकर विजयवर्गीय (कांग्रेस के वर्तमान जिलाध्यक्ष) दिग्विजय गुट के बड़े नेता माने जाते थे। उनके बाद 2009 से 2014 के बीच भाजपा की त्रिवेणी सोनी अध्यक्ष बनीं। अध्यक्ष चुने जाने से पहले उनकी पार्टी में कोई सक्रियता नहीं थी। कार्यकाल के बाद से अब तक भी वे सार्वजनिक जीवन में सक्रिय नहीं दिखीं। उनके पति डॉ. निर्मल सोनी आरएसएस के करीबी और पार्टी के सक्रिय नेताओं में रहे।

अपने दम पर राजनीतिक वजूद बनाने वाली नेता हाशिए पर
ऐसी नेताओं की कमी नहीं है जिन्होंने अपने दम पर राजनीति में जगह बनाई है। जिन्हें अपने नाम व सरनेम के बीच में पति का नाम लगाने की जरूर नहीं पड़ती। आरक्षण न होने से सांसद व विधायक के चुनाव में तो उनके लिए कोई मौका ही नहीं है। सिर्फ नपा व पंचायत के चुनाव ही बचते हैं। पर उसमें भी उनकी उपेक्षा हो जाती है।

ज्यादातर उन महिलाओं को मौका मिलता है, जिनके पति की पहले से ही राजनीतिक पकड़ बनी होती है। ऐसे उदाहरण कम हैं जिसमें ताकतवर पुरुष नेताओं की पत्नियां किसी पद पर पहुंची हों और फिर उन्होंने अपनी अलग पहचान बना ली हो। इनमें एक नाम ममता मीणा का लिया जा सकता है, जो जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष चुनी गई थी और उसके बाद वे चांचौड़ा की विधायक भी बनीं।

सोशल मीडिया पर दिखने लगीं पुरुष नेताओं की पत्नियां
दो दिन पहले गुना नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष की सीट अनारक्षित (महिला) के लिए आरक्षित होने के साथ ही राजनीतिक गतिविधियां तेज हो गईं। कानूनी तौर पर आरक्षण की इस स्थिति का मतलब है कि गुना नपा से अध्यक्ष पद पर सामान्य से लेकर आरक्षित वर्ग तक की महिलाएं दावेदारी कर सकती हैं। लेकिन लोकप्रिय अर्थों में यह मानकर चला जा रहा है कि गुना की सीट सामान्य वर्ग की महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित हो गई है। इसलिए अगड़ी जाति की तमाम महिला नेत्रियां किसी न किसी रूप में अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज कराने लगी हैं।

सक्रिय पुरुष नेताओं ने पत्नियों को किया आगे
आरक्षण को लेकर इस बात के कयास भी लगाए जा रहे थे कि लगातार दूसरे साल यह सीट अनारक्षित हो सकती है। इससे पहले भी एक बार ऐसा हो चुका है। इसलिए सभी राजनीतिक दलों के प्रमुख दावेदार सक्रिय थे ही। पर जैसे ही यह सीट महिला के लिए आरक्षित हुई तो स्थिति बदल गई। ऐसे में पुरुषों नेताओं ने अपनी पत्नियों को आगे करना शुरू कर दिया। सोशल मीडिया पर इन दिनों अहम दावेदारों के अपनी पत्नियों के साथ फोटो खूब चल रहे हैं।

