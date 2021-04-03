पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:ओवरब्रिज के बंद पड़े काम का शुरू कराया जाए

गुना2 घंटे पहले
  • नगर विकास समिति ने ओवर ब्रिज को दुरुस्त कराने कलेक्टर के नाम प्रशासन को सौंपा ज्ञापन

शहर के मुख्य मार्ग स्थित ओवरब्रिज की रोड सुधार की मांग को लेकर नगर विकास समिति द्वारा कलेक्टर के नाम जिला प्रशासन को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। इस अवसर पर ज्ञापन में समिति के राजीव सोनी सहित अन्य प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने कहा कि ओवरब्रिज का एक तरफ का कार्य तो ठेकेदार ने पूर्ण कर कार्य बंद कर दिया है। इस कारण दूसरे तरफ का पार्ट का कार्य लंबे समय से रुका पड़ा है। जिससे लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।ओवर ब्रिज का कार्य रुकने से आवागमन एक तरफ से ही किया जा रहा है। उसमें से भी एक बड़े हिस्से में कार्य पूरा नहीं किया गया है।

बस स्टैंड वाले हिस्से की सड़क भी उखड़ी
बस स्टैंड तरफ वाले हिस्से में सड़क भी उखड़ गई है। जिससे आवागमन में परेशानी होती है। पूर्व में भी नगर विकास समिति द्वारा इस पुल की मरम्मत कार्य किया गया था। शहर के व्यस्ततम मार्ग पर वंदना कॉन्वेंट में छात्रों का आना जाना भी होता है, जो कि किसी भी बड़े हादसे को आमंत्रण दे सकता है।

एकांकी मार्ग से हो रहा है आवागमन
यहां से बड़े वाहन, मोटरसाइकिल, ऑटो टेंपो इत्यादि का एकांगी मार्ग से ही आवागमन हो रहा हैं। जिससे शहर के लोगो को परेशानी के साथ-साथ दुर्घटना का खतरा भी बना रहता है। उक्त कार्य को ठेकेदार ने लंबे समय से बंद कर रखा है। ज्ञापन देने वालों में राजीव सोनी, सुरेंद्र रघुवंशी, ओमप्रकाश पाराशर, दिव्यम सिसौदिया, पुष्कर शर्मा आदि शामिल थे।

