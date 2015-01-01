पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की लापरवाही:संदेहास्पद स्थिति में जिस डॉक्टर की मौत हुई, उसकी पत्नी, बेटा निकला संक्रमित, खतरा... अंतिम संस्कार में काफी लोग आए थे

गुना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डॉक्टर की कोरोना जांच नहीं की, अगर होती तो सतर्कता के साथ होती अंतिम क्रिया

संदेहास्पद स्थिति में 15 नवंबर को जिस डॉक्टर की मौत हुई थी, उसकी पत्नी और बेटा करोना पॉजिटिव निकलने से खलबली मच गई। इसे लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की कार्यप्रणाली पर सवाल खड़े किए जा रहे हैं। क्योंकि परिजनों ने मृतक का कोरोना टेस्ट कराने का अनुरोध किया था, लेकिन सीएमएचओ पी बुनकर ने ऐसा कराने से इंकार कर दिया था। पीएम करने वाले डॉक्टर ने भी टेस्ट कराने की सलाह दी थी, लेकिन किसी की एक न सुनी गई। लोगों का कहना है कि उनकी पत्नी और बेटा पॉजिटिव है तो अंदेशा है कि डॉक्टर भी संक्रमित हुए होंगे। लेकिन बिना सुरक्षा इंतजाम के ही अंतिम संस्कार हो गया। इसमें पूरी लापरवाही स्वास्थ्य विभाग की बताई जा रही है। अगर जांच हो जाती तो क्या बिगड़ जाता, लेकिन किसी की न सुनी गई। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की इस अनदेखी को लेकर लोगों में नाराजगी है, वहीं इस मामले में लोगों ने मांग उठाई है कि कलेक्टर संज्ञान लें, ताकि इस फिर इस तरह की लापरवाही से लोगों का जीवन को खतरे में डालने से बचाया जा सके। फैलाव रोकने सरकार चिंतित तो विभाग लापरवाह क्यों : कोरोना संक्रमण का फैलाव रोकने के लिए सरकार तो गंभीर है, लेकिन उसके नुमांइदों की मनमानी के आगे किसी की नहीं चल रही है। दो दिन पहले हुई संदेहास्पद स्थिति में डॉक्टर प्रमेंद सक्सेना की मृत्यु हो गई थी। परिजन शव को जिला अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे थे, वह 5 घंटे तक इसी बात को लेकर अपनी बात रखते रहे कि मृतक की कोरोना जांच करा ली जाए, क्योंकि उन्हें बुखार, खांसी और सर्दी के लक्षण थे। चिंता में हैं लोग : डॉक्टर की मृत्यु के बाद उसके परिजनों के संपर्क में कई लोग आए, वहीं उनकी अंतिम संस्कार की क्रिया के साथ उसी दिन बड़ी संख्या में शोक संवेदनाएं देने पहुंचे थे। मंगलवार पॉजिटिव केस की पुष्टि हुई है, वहीं जिले भर में 11 मामले आए हैं।

हमारे हिसाब से नहीं थे लक्षण
सीएमएचओ पी बुनकर से जब पूछा कि आपने मृतक डॉक्टर के कोरोना टेस्ट की अनुमति क्यों नहीं दी तो बोले हमारे हिसाब से लक्षण नहीं थे। फिर कहने लगे परिजनों ने कहा था कि हार्ट अटैक से मौत हुई है। जब उसने सवाल किया कि परिजन तो चिल्ला-चिल्ला कर कह रहे थे कि कोरोना टेस्ट कराएं, तो बोले ऐसा कुछ नहीं है। उसने सवाल किया कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने तो जांच न कराकर अंतिम संस्कार क्रिया में गए लोगों को खतरे में डाल दिया तो बोले हमारी कोई लापरवाही नही है।

