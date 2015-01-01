पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जाम:डिवाइडर की जाली लगाने के लिए सड़क पर खड़ी जीप के कारण लगा जाम

गुना30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एबी रोड बस स्टैंड पर पीएनबी बैंक के सामने बने डिवाइडर एक साल पहले एक कार की टक्कर से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया था,जिसे नगरपालिका द्वारा की जा रही मरम्मत और रंगई-पुताई के साथ इसे भी सुधरवाने का कार्य किया जा रहा है।

सोमवार दोपहर 1 बजे के लगभग बस स्टैंड पर जब सबसे ज्यादा ट्रैफिक होता है, उसी समय डिवाइडर की जाली लगाने के लिए सड़क पर जीप खड़ी कर ठेकेदार ने काम शुरू किया इससे यहां जाम की स्थिति बन गई। ठेकेदार द्वारा काम किए जाने के दौरान यहां नगरपालिका का काेई कर्मचारी मौजूद नहीं था।वही रांग साईड से आ रहे वाहनों के कारण यहां दिनभर जाम की स्थिति बनती रही।इस दौरान यहां कोई ट्रॉफिक पुलिसकर्मी मौजूद नहीं था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें