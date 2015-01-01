पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

व्यापारियों की पहल...:रविवार को बाजार बंद रहेगा, दवा-डेयरी, पेट्रोल पंप ही खुलेंगे

गुना2 घंटे पहले
नवंबर में कोरोना के आंकड़े लगभग अगस्त जैसे दिखाई दे रहे हैं, जिसके बाद अचानक सितंबर में संक्रमण का विस्फोट हुआ था। बीते 21 दिन में प्रतिदिन औसतन 9 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आ रहे हैं। शनिवार को 20 पॉजिटिव केस मिले। सितंबर के बाद एक दिन में यह सबसे ज्यादा संख्या हैॅ। इस माह में अब तक 180 केस मिल चुके हैं। वहीं अगस्त को देखें तो पूरे माह में 266 मरीज यानी औसतन 8 मरीज प्रतिदिन मिले। इसी माह से कोरोना संक्रमण बहुत तेजी से बढ़ना शुरू हुआ था, उससे पहले जुलाई माह के दौरान सिर्फ 60 केस रिपोर्ट हुए थे। इसके बाद सितंबर में हालात बेकाबू होते दिख रहे थे, क्योंकि अकेले इसी माह में 402 केस आए और 4 लोगों की मौत हुई। फिर अक्टूबर में अचानक संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा गिरकर 191 पर आ गया। इस माह औसतन 6 मरीज रोज मिले। अब नवंबर में एक बार फिर से प्रतिदिन नए मरीजों का औसत बढ़ता दिख रहा है। इसी को लेकर क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट कमेटी की बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि रविवार को फिर से बाजार बंद रहेगा।

लंबे समय बाद संकट समूह की बैठक
अब चिंता यह है कि दिसंबर वैसा ही साबित न हो जैसा कि अगस्त के बाद सितंबर। इसलिए लंबे अरसे बाद शनिवार को क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट कमेटी यानि संकट समूह की बैठक हुई। दो माह बाद कुछ पाबंदियों की वापसी हुई। तय किया गया कि रविवार को बाजार पूरी तरह बंद रहेंगे। इस दौरान सिर्फ दवा, डेयरी व पेट्रोल पंप ही खुलेंगे। यह संस्थान पूरी दिन खुले रखे जा सकेंगे। बताया जाता है कि व्यापारिक समूहों की ओर से खुद ही यह प्रस्ताव रखा गया था। यह आदेश धारा 144 के तहत नहीं बल्कि गुमाश्ता कानून के तहत लागू होगा। हालांकि एसडीएम को यह जिम्मेदारी दी गई है कि वे इस नियम को सख्ती से लागू कराएं।

मास्क न पहनने पर अब 100 की जगह 200 का जुर्माना
मास्क न पहनने वालों पर अब 100 की जगह 200 रुपए जुर्माना किया जाएगा। कलेक्टर कुमार पुरुषोत्तम ने बताया कि अब भी लोग इस मामले में गंभीर नहीं है। वहीं एसडीएम अंकिता जैन का कहना था कि मास्क न पहनने वालों की जांच के लिए अब 4-5 पाइंट चालू किए जाएंगे। अभी जयस्तंभ चौराहे पर ही कार्रवाई की जा रही है। सोमवार से हम कई जगहों पर कार्रवाई करेंगे। बाजार में भी निगरानी बढ़ाई जाएगी।

संक्रमित के आसपास के 200 घरों में सर्वे
स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने तय किया है कि संक्रमित व्यक्ति के घर के आसपास के इलाकों में अब पहले की तरह सघन सर्वे होगा। उसके घर के आसपास के 100-100 घरों में लोगों का स्वास्थ्य जांचा जाएगा। पूर्व में ऐसा ही होता था जब कंटेनमेंट जोन बनाकर वहां रहने वाले हर व्यक्ति की जांच की जाती थी। दो माह से कंटेंनमेंट जोन के मामले में रियायत दी जा रही है।

राहत की बात : नवंबर में मामले भले ही बढ़ गए हों लेकिन संक्रमण की दर अभी भी कम ही है। प्रति 100 सैंपल पर हमारे यहां ढाई फीसदी ही संक्रमित मिल रहे हैं। जबकि अगस्त में यह दर 4.82 और सितंबर में 5.58 प्रतिशत पहुंच गई थी। प्रदेश की तुलना में भी हमारे यहां संक्रमण की दर आधी ही है।

मृगवास चौकी के 4 पुलिसकर्मी संक्रमित, जवाहर नवोदय स्कूल में पहला मामला
शनिवार को कोरोना के 20 नए मामले सामने आए। इनमें मृगवास चौकी के बताए जाते हैं। यह सभी पुलिसकर्मी हैं। इसके अलावा बजरंगगढ़ के पास स्थित जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय में पहला पॉजिटिव केस सामने आया है। उधर एक आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टर का नाम भी संक्रमितों की सूची में है। इस मामले में चिंता की बात यह है कि एक दिन पहले ही उनके पिता का भी देहांत हुआ था। उनके कोरोना संक्रमित होने न होने की कोई पुष्टि नहीं की गई थी। नए मामलों में शहर की सेानी कालोनी में सबसे ज्यादा 4 केस आए हैं। वहीं हनुमान कालोनी, माथुर कालोनी, प्रेमी कालोनी में 1-1 केस आया। बमोरी ब्लॉक में 2, चांचौड़ा में, कुंभराज में 1-1 केस मिला।

