ट्रॉयल:बैंक से मिली एंबुलेंस को मंत्री ने खुद चलाकर देखा

गुना2 घंटे पहले
  • पंजाब नेशनल बैंक ने एंबुलेंस दान में दी है रेडक्रॉस समिति को, फतेहगढ़ स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में देगी सेवाएं

पंजाब नेशनल बैंक ने जिला रेडक्रॉस समिति को एक एंबुलेंस प्रदान की है। बैंक द्वारा सामाजिक दायित्व के तहत यह सेवा प्रदान की गई। इस एंबुलेंस को हरी झंडी दिखाने के लिए खुद पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास मंत्री महेंद्र सिंह सिसौदिया पहुंचे।
उन्होंने न केवल इस एंबुलेंस को हरी झंडी दिखाई बल्कि सबसे पहले खुद ही इसे चलाकर भी देखा। उन्होंने बैंक प्रबंधन को इस बात का धन्यवाद दिया कि उन्होंने ग्रामीण लोगों के लिए एक बहुत जरूरी सेवा उपलब्ध कराई है। इस मौके पर बैंक के प्रबंधक विशाल नेवारे, प्रकाश तावड़े, अमित सोमानी, अनिल शर्मा आदि भी मौजूद थे।
सर्किट हाउस से हनुमान चौराहे तक ले गए एंबुलेंस
एंबुलेंस सेवा का शुभारंभ सर्किट हाउस पर किया गया। मंत्री श्री सिसौदिया ने इसे खुद चलाकर देखा। वे उसे हनुमान चौराहे तक यानि करीब 200 मीटर तक खुद चलाकर ले गए। इस दौरान उन्होंने एंबुलेंस की हालत का पूरी तरह जायजा लिया। उन्होंने देखा कि उसमें सभी जरूरी उपकरण काम कर रहे हैं या नहीं। इसके बाद उन्होंने कहा कि यह पूरी तरह ओके है और इससे बमोरी क्षेत्र में लोगों को सुविधा मिलेगी।

फतेहगढ़ स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर रहेगी उपलब्ध
बमोरी में एंबुलेंस सेवाओं की कमी को इससे कुछ हद तक पूरा किया जा सकेगा। यह एंबुलेंस भले ही जिला रेडक्रॉस समिति को दी गई हो लेकिन इसका संचालन फतेहगढ़ स्थित प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र से किया जाएगा। बमोरी के बाद यह सबसे बड़ा स्वास्थ्य केंद्र माना जाता है। यहां एंबुलेंस की जरूरत लंबे समय से महसूस की जा रही थी। इससे आसपास के कम से कम 50 से 60 गांव के लोगों को त्वरित सेवा मिल सकेगी।

