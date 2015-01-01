पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:ग्रामीण के भतीजे ने जाल बिछाकर ठग को पकड़ा

  • फरियादी को ही एक बार फिर उसी जगह भेजकर आरोपी को फंसाया

दो दिन पहले मधुसूदनगढ़ क्षेत्र के गांव से आए एक ग्रामीण के साथ एबी रोड आरओबी के नीचे ठगी हुई थी। उक्त आरोपी को फरियादी के भतीजे और उसके दोस्ताें ने बड़े ही रोचक अंदाज में पकड़ लिया। दो दिन पहले बोरदा गांव में रहने वाले फरियादी राजेंद्र सिंह भील गुना आए थे।

बस से वे आरओबी के पास उतरे और महावीरपुरा की ओर जाने लगे। तभी एक युवक वहां कुछ तलाशता हुआ दिखा। फिर वे उनके पास आया और बोला कि उसकी मार्कशीट और आधार कार्ड खो गए हैं। फिर वह फरियादी पर ही इल्जाम लगाने लगा कि उसने ही उसके खोए हुए दस्तावेज छिपा रखे हैं।

तलाशी लेने के दौरान उसने फरियादी की जेब में रखे 14 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए और वहां से भाग गया। इस घटना की जानकारी गुना में रहने वाले उनके भतीजे माखन सिंह भील और एक अन्य रिश्तेदार सुनील भील को लगी। दोनों ने बताया कि हमने पुलिस को शिकायत की।

कोतवाली से हमें कहा गया कि कंट्रोल रूम जाकर घटना वाले दिन की फुटेज देख लो। वहां पर उन्हें फरियादी बस से उतरते हुए तो दिखे लेकिन आरोपी और घटना दर्ज नहीं हुए। इसी दौरान उन्हें बताया गया कि ठीक इसी जगह पर 3 दिसंबर को भी एक घटना हुई थी। वहां भी ऐसे ही किसी के साथ ठगी हुई थी।

ऐसे बिछाया जाल
माखन सिंह ने बताया कि उसके बाद हमने प्लान किया कि शुक्रवार को हम खुद ही आरोपी को जाल में फंसाएंगे। वे फरियादी काे उसी जगह ले गए। योजना के मुताबिक फरियादी पैसे गिनते हुए आगे बढ़ने लगा। और संयोग देखिए कि वही आरोपी फिर से पहुंच गया।

वह फरियादी के आसपास घूमने लगा। फिर उसे शक हुआ तो वह वहां से निकल गया। आरोपी पैदल चलते हुए बीजी रोड आरओबी के पास एक चाय की दुकान पर गया। वहां चाय पीने के लिए उसने जैसे ही मास्क हटाया तो आरोपी ने उसे पहचान लिया।

