तापमान:मौसम ने बदली करवट, पूर्वी हवा से दिन का पारा 30 बढ़कर 280 पर आया

गुना2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • हवा के बदले रुख का असर: रात का पारा भी 0.60 बढ़ा

बीते तीन दिन के दौरान तापमान में 8 डिग्री की गिरावट के बाद सोमवार को यह सिलसिला थम गया। दिन व रात के तापमान में वृद्धि दर्ज की गई। उत्तर की जगह पूर्वी व दक्षिणी हवा चलने से दिन में मौसम बदल गया। अधिकतम तापमान पिछले दिन के मुकाबले 3 डिग्री बढ़कर 28 पर पहुंच गया। वहीं रात का पारा एक बार फिर 10 डिग्री पर आ गया।

मौसम कार्यालय से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार बंगाल की खाड़ी में बन रहे कम दबाव के क्षेत्र की वजह से मौसम में यह बदलाव आया है। इससे हवा का रुख बदल गया है। यह सिस्टम कमजोर पड़ने के बाद एक बार फिर तापमान में गिरावट शुरू हो जाएगी। फिलहाल शुक्रवार तक दिन के मुकाबले रात का पारा ज्यादा तेजी से बढ़ने की संभावना है। यह 14 डिग्री तक पहुंच सकता है। जबकि दिन में 26-27 के बीच तापमान रहने की उम्मीद है। सर्दी से राहत के इस दौर में बारिश की संभावना नहीं है। कारण यह है कि इस दौरान पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सक्रिय नहीं होगा। ठंडों में इसी सिस्टम से बारिश की उम्मीद बनती है।

