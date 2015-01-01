पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ये तितली नहीं इंडियन लूृना मॉथ कीट है...:दुनिया के सबसे बड़े कीट एटलस मॉथ के पंखों का फैलाव 24 सेमी रहता है जबकि इसका 12 से 17 सेमी तक होता है

गुना3 घंटे पहले
पहली नजर में यह चमकीली हरे रंग की तितली जैसी दिखाई देती है। अगर आप इसके बारे में न जानते हो तो इसे देखकर नजरअंदाज भी कर सकते हैं। पर यदि यह आपको दिखाई देती है और वह भी दिन में तो आप खुशनसीब माने जाएंगे। कारण यह है कि तितली की तरह दिखने वाला यह कीट असल में बहुत दुर्लभ है और दिन के समय यह शायद ही कभी दिखाई देता है। इस कीट के बारे ऑनलाइन जानकारी खंगालने पर पता चला कि यह रात में ही निकलता है। कीटों की प्रजाति का यह सबसे सुंदर उदाहरण माना जाता है। साथ ही यह सबसे बड़े कीटों में से एक भी माना जाता है। पहाड़ी इलाकों में यह मुसीबत की तरह माना जाता है, क्योंकि यह सेब, बुरांश जैसे फलों को नुकसान पहुंचाता है।

अलग-अलग देशों के अलग नाम यह प्रजाति भारत के अलावा स्पेन, अफ्रीका, जापान, अमेरिका, मलेशिया, चीन आदि देशों में भी पाई जाती है। इसे उस देश के नाम से जाना जाता है। जैसे अफ्रीकन मून मॉथ, स्पेनिश मून मॉथ आदि। एटलस मॉथ के पंख 24 सेमी तक फैलाव वाले रहते हैं जबकि इंडियन लूना मॉथ के पंख का फैलाव 12 से 17 सेमी तक रहता है।

नाम का मतलब... लूना मॉथ मूलत: लैटिन भाषा का शब्द है। इसमें लूना का अर्थ है- चांद। इस मॉथ या कीट के पंखों पर चंद्रमा जैसी गोल संरचनाएं बनी रहती हैं। इसलिए इसे यह नाम दिया गया है। भारत इसके पाए जाने का उल्लेख सबसे पहले 1807 में में मिलता है।

