अज्ञात बदमाश:गनी चाचा के बाड़े से 9 चंदन के पेड़ काटकर ले गए चोर

गुना5 घंटे पहले
गुलाबगंज स्थित गनी चाचा के बाड़े से अज्ञात बदमाश चंदन के 9 पेड़ काट कर ले गए, इस घटना की जानकारी बाड़े के मालिक को सुबह लगी, तो इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी गई। इससे पहले भी इस बाड़े से एक गाय चोरी हो चुकी है, जो अब तक नहीं मिली है। आरोपियों ने पेड़ काटने से पहले बाड़े में रहने वाले एक कुत्ते को भी लाठियों से मार डाला। इस सूचना के बाद मौके पर पुलिस पहुंची और घटना स्थल को देखा। पुलिस आरोपियों की तलाश में जुट गई है। पिछले दिनों 26वीं बटालियन के बगीचे से भी चंदन का पेड़ काटा गया था। कैंट थाना क्षेत्र के गुलाबगंज निवासी उस्मान गनी ने बताया कि सोमवार-मंगलवार दरमियानी रात आरोपी बाड़े में घुसे, इसके बाद उन्होंने पेड़ काटे हैं, कुत्ते ने इनके आते ही भौंकना शुरु किया तो लाठी से उसे मार दिया। इसके बाद 9 पेड़ काटे गए हैं, आरोपी मशीन लेकर आए थे। इस वजह से पेड़ काटने में समय नहीं लगा और न ही रात में इसकी आवाज किसी को सुनाई दी।

छोटी डालियां छोड़कर मोटी-मोटी लकड़ी ले गए
बदमाश चंदन की मोटी-मोटी लकड़ी ले गए, वहीं मौके पर ही उसकी छोटी-छोटी डालियां छोड़ गए। घटना स्थल पर कुत्ता भी मरा मिला है। लंबे समय से चंदन चोर के सक्रिय होने से लोगों में दहशत है। बता दें कि आरोपी दिन के समय ऐसी जगहों को खोजते हैं, जहां चंदन के पेड़ लगे रहते हैं। फिर रात में वारदात करते हैं।

