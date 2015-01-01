पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान:पक्षियों से बचाने के लिए किसान ऐसे ढंक रहे ज्वार के हर दाने को

गुना4 घंटे पहले
  • कम खाद-पानी और कीटनाशक वाली इस फसल में बहुत मुनाफा पर पक्षियों का खतरा ज्यादा

ढोलबाज गांव के एक खेत का यह नजारा देखकर मन में सवाल उठता है कि आखिर यह कौन सी फसल है जिसकी इतनी सुरक्षा की जा रही है। पता चलता है कि यह ज्वार है। पर इसे इतना ढंककर क्यों रखा गया है? इस सवाल का जवाब है : परिंदों से बचाने के लिए। इस छोटे से रकबे में बोई गई इस फसल को अगर ऐसे न बचाया जाए तो पक्षी इसे बचने ही नहीं देंगे।
पक्षियों के कारण ही मुनाफे के बाद भी ज्वार नहीं बोते हैं किसान
गेहूं से पहले ज्वार सबसे लोकप्रिय फसल हुआ करती थी। फिर गेहूं का रकबा बढ़ता गया तो यह फसल किनारे होने लगी। हालांकि बहुत कम खाद-पानी व कीटनाशक वाली इस फसल में अब भी लागत के मुकाबले मुनाफा अच्छा मिलता है। इसके बावजूद किसान इस फसल की बोवनी नहीं करते हैं तो इसकी वजह है देखभाल। इसे कीटों से ज्यादा पक्षियों का खतरा रहता है।

