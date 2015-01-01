पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतगणना:आज 6 जगहों पर ट्रैफिक डायवर्ट, सुबह 8 बजे डाक मतपत्र, 8.30 बजे से ईवीएम से होगी गिनती

गुना4 घंटे पहले
  • आज तय होगा बमोरी का विधायक
  • विजयी जुलूस में मतगणना की सुरक्षा में लगा बल करेगा निगरानी
  • गुना में 14 टेबलों पर होगी गितनी, हर टेबल पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे से निगरानी रखी जाएगी

10 नवंबर यानी आज होने वाली बमोरी उपचुनाव की मतगणना के लिए पहले की तरह पीजी कॉलेज का स्थल ही तय किया गया है। कौन कहां पर रहेगा, किसकी क्या जिम्मेदारी रहेगी। यह सब तय कर लिया गया है। उपचुनाव के बाद मतों की गिनती ही सबसे महत्वपूर्ण कार्य हैं, क्योंकि इसी से तय होगा कि कौन बमोरी का विधायक होगा‌? प्रशासन ने मतगणना के लिए पूरी तैयारी कर ली हैं।

वहीं सुरक्षा से लेकर शहर की कानून व्यवस्था आदि को लेकर भी प्लान तैयार कर लिया गया हैं। विजयी जुलूस निकलने के दौरान कहां कितनी सुरक्षा होगी, इसे कौन संभालेगा। इसे भी अंतिम रूप दिया जा चुका है। पार्किंग को लेकर 4 स्थान तय किए गए हैं। वहीं शहर का ट्रैफिक भी डायवर्ट किया जाएगा। 6 स्थानों पर पाइंट लगाकर सब कुछ संभाला जाएगा। सुबह 8 बजे से डाक मतपत्रों की गिनती के साथ ही मतगणना शुरू होगी। इसके आधे घंटे बाद यानी 8.30 बजे ईवीएम खोली जाएंगी। इसके लिए 14 टेबल लगाई गई हैं ।

यहां से मिलेगा प्रवेश

मतगणना स्थल पर प्रवेश के लिए आउटर और इनर प्रवेश द्वार बनाए गए हैं। अधिकारी, कर्मचारी (जिनकी मतगणना में ड्यूटी लगी है) और पत्रकार के लिए आउटर प्रवेश द्वार कॉलेज के साइकिल स्टैंड के पास वाला प्रथम द्वार होगा। उम्मीदवार एवं उनके गणक अभिकर्ता का आउटर प्रवेश द्वार कॉलेज का मुख्य द्वार होगा। इनर प्रवेश कॉलेज के प्रवेश द्वार के चैनल गेट से होते हुए सीढ़ियों से ऊपर के लिए होगा।

पुलिस सुरक्षा को 3 भागों में बांटा

कॉलेज परिसर, विद्यालय के आसपास की संपूर्ण सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को 3 कार्डन पहला आउटर, दूसरा मिडिल और तीसरे में इनर को शामिल किया गया है। पहले कार्डन में कॉलेज भवन की बाउंड्रीवॉल, रोड, और सभी प्रवेश द्वार शामिल रहेंगे। यहां कड़ी सुरक्षा होगी। दूसरे कार्डन में बाउंड्रीवॉल के सभी गेट, कॉलेज के बिल्डिंग के बीच का खुला हिस्सा, आगे और पीछे की पूरे हिस्सा और तीसरे कार्डन में स्ट्रांग रूम, मतगणना स्थल एवं अंदर की पूरी सुरक्षा शामिल है।

पार्किंग के लिए यह स्थल तय

मतगणना स्थल तक आने वाले कर्मचारी, अधिकारी एवं अन्य अधिकृत व्यक्तियों के लिए 4 पार्किंग स्थल तय कर दिए गए हैं। जिसमें कॉलेज परिसर स्थित बास्केटवॉल ग्राउंड, संजय स्टेडियम के बगल वाला खाली मैदान, पुराना पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम प्रांगण और खेल प्रशाल के पास स्थित इंडोर स्टेडियम प्रांगण शामिल हैं।

यातायात व्यवस्था संभालने 6 पाइंट तय

  • हनुमान चौराह पाइंट: तेलघानी, कैंट रोड से अंबेडकर चौराहे की तरफ जाने वाले वाहनों को हाटरोड, जगदीश काॅलोनी से निकाला जाएगा। तेलघानी से नानाखेड़ी तरफ जाने वाले भारी वाहनों को कैंट रोड पर डायवर्ट करेंगे, जो घासडिपो, तेल तिराहा, गोपालपुरा रोड से होते हुए रिलायंस पेट्रोल पंप तिराहा पर पहुंचेंगे।
  • घास डिपो पाइंट:- अशोकनगर की तरफ से म्याना जाने वाले वाहनों को घास डिपो से जेल तिराहा, गोपालपुरा रोड से होते हुए नानाखेड़ी निकाला जाएगा।
  • बलीबाबा चौराह पाइंट: यहां लगा बल भारी वाहनों को सर्किट हाउस तरफ प्रवेश नहीं करने लगा, इन वाहनों को अन्य वैकल्पिक मार्गों से निकाला जाएगा।
  • जेल तिराहा पाइंट: यह सुरक्षा बल रहेगा, मतगणना कार्य के अलावा अन्य वाहनों को कॉलेज तरफ प्रवेश से रोकेंगे। यह बल वाहनों को अन्य वैकल्पिक मार्गों की तरफ रवाना करेंगे।
  • रिलायंस पेट्रोल पंप तिराहा पाइंट: नानाखेड़ी, म्याना की तरफ से हनुमान चौराह की तरफ आने वाले वाहनों को गोपालपुरा रोड, गोपाल मंदिर तिराह, जेल तिराह, घास डिपो तिराहा के लिए डायवर्ट करेंगे।
  • अंबेडकर चौराहा पाइंट: यहां लगा बल पूरी व्यवस्था संभालेगा, चुनाव परिणाम सुनने के लिए लोग यहां एकत्रित हो जाते हैं। ट्रैफिक जाम न हो, या कोई कानून व्यवस्था न बिगड़े, इसे देखने के लिए यहां भारी बल मौजूद रहेगा।

22 राउंड में गिनती होगी पूरी
नवंबर 2018 में हुए विधानसभा चुनाव में बमोरी में कुल मतदान केंद्र 264 थे। इससे 19 राउंड में ही गिनती पूरी हो गई थी। बमोरी उपचुनाव कोरोना काल में हुए, इसे देखते हुए मतदान केंद्रों की संख्या बढ़ाई गई थी। बमोरी में कुल 317 मतदान केंद्र बने थे। इसलिए 22 राउंड में पूरी गिनती‌‌‌ होगी।

गुना में 14 टेबलों पर होगी गितनी, हर टेबल पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे से निगरानी रखी जाएगी

