पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दो मामले और भी...:प्यार में फंसाकर दैहिक शाेषण, फिर बीमारी के बहाने से युवती के जेवर हड़पे

गुना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शादी का झांसा देकर की युवती से ज्यादती, टकनेरा में छेड़छाड़

प्यार में फंसाकर और शादी को झांसा देकर दो युवतियों के दैहिक शोषण का मामला सामने आया है। वहीं म्याना के टकनेरा में आरोपी ने अपने ही घर में युवती को बुलाकर छेड़छाड़ की। कोतवाली क्षेत्र में युवक ने युवती से पहले दोस्ती की, फिर दैहिक शोषण करता रहा। इसके बाद मां की बीमारी का बहाना बनाकर उसके आभूषण, चांदी के सिक्के सहित कई कीमती सामान हड़प लिया। इस मामले में पुलिस ने आरोपी पर मामला दर्ज कर उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। वहीं युवती से हड़पे जेवर आदि की जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है। खटीक मोहल्ले में रहने वाले फैजल राईन की दोस्ती एक युवती से हो गई थी। पुलिस का कहना है कि 10 फरवरी को आरोपी युवक की युवती से बताशा गली में मुलाकात हुई। उसने युवती का मोबाइल नंबर ले लिया और उससे बात कर दोस्ती कर ली। एक माह बाद आरोपी युवती को जीके जैन होटल ले गया और वहां दैहिक शोषण किया। 20 दिन बाद कॉल कर युवती से बोला की मां की तबीयत खराब है, उससे सारे गहने जिसमें सोने के बाजूबंद, 2 सोने की चूड़ी, 3 सोने की अंगूठी, 3 जोड़ कान के टॉप्स, एक चांदी की करधोनी और 30 चांदी के सिक्के मंगवाकर हड़प लिए। जिसकी कीमत 4 लाख रुपए के लगभग बताई जाती है।

बदनाम करने की धमकी दी
टीआई उमेश मिश्रा ने बताया कि आरोपी ने युवती को धमकाया कि अगर किसी को कुछ बताया तो उसे बदनाम कर देगा। फिर मर्जी के खिलाफ ज्यादती की। युवती की मां ने सोमवार को जब अलमारी खोली तो देखा जेवर गायब हैं, इसके बाद युवती से जानकारी ली तो उसने सब कुछ बता दिया।
शादी का झांसा देकर की ज्यादती
राघौगढ़ के खजरा में एक युवती के साथ ज्यादती की गई। आरोपी रमेश बंजारा के खिलाफ पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज किया है। आरोपी ने फरियादी को शादी का झांसा दिया और इसके बाद ज्यादती की। वहीं म्याना के टकनेरा में भी आरोपी ऊधम सिंह ने एक युवती को अपने घर पर बुलाकर छेड़छाड़ की। शिकायत के बाद पुलिस ने आरोपियों पर मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें