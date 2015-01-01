पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विश्व टीकाकरण दिवस:मंगलवार को सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन

गुना3 घंटे पहले
हेल्थ वैलनेस केंद्र सेहराई पर मंगलवार को विश्व टीकाकरण दिवस मनाया गया। इस दौरान अस्पताल में शिविर लगाकर बच्चों और गर्भवती महिलाओं को टीकाकरण किया गया। कार्यक्रम में मेडिकल ऑफिसर डॉ. अशोक शाक्य ने लाेगों को टीकाकरण से होने वाले लाभ के बारे में बताया। साथ ही उन्होंने स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कार्यकर्ताओं को टीकाकरण कार्य में किसी भी प्रकार की लापरवाही नहीं बरतने के निर्देश दिए। डॉ. अशोक शाक्य ने बताया कि विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन के अनुसार विश्व में गंभीर संक्रामक रोगों से करीब 20 से 30 लाख शिशुओं की मौत हो जाती है। इसे संपूर्ण टीकाकरण के माध्यम से आसानी से रोका जा सकता है। नियमित टीकाकरण बच्चों को 12 तरह की जानलेवा बीमारियों को बचाता है। प्रत्येक वर्ष 10 नवम्बर को विश्व टीका कारण दिवस मनाया जाता है।

टीके से बीमारियों से लड़ने की क्षमता विकसित होती है
डॉ. अशोक शाक्य ने बताया कि ये टीके या वैक्सीन बीमारियों के होने से पहले ही दिए जाते हैं। इससे उन बीमारियों से लड़ने की प्रतिरोधक क्षमता उस व्यक्ति के शरीर में उत्पन्न हो जाती है। गर्भवती माताओं को गर्भावस्था के दौरान ही टिटनेस टॉक्साइड, बच्चे को बीसीजी, हैपेटाइटिस बी, पोलियो वायरस, डीटीपी, एचआईबी, न्यूमोकोकल वायरस, रोटावायरस, टाइफाइड, खसरा, कंठ माला ( डिप्थीरिया) और रूबेला (एमएमआर), वैरिकाला, हैपेटाइटिस ए, टैडैप, एचपीवी की एक या कई खुराक की आवश्यकता होगी। सुपरवाइजर रामकिशोर कुशवाह ने सभी उपस्थित लोगों ने अपने बच्चों को टीके लगवाने व उनके सम्पर्क के लोगों को भी टीकाकरण कराने का संकल्प दिलाया।

