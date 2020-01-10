पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:गड्‌ढों से 1 घंटे में दो हादसे, 6 घायल

गुना13 घंटे पहले
  • हाईवे के अहम थानों म्याना और पाटई में डायल 100 वाहन भी खराब पड़े

गुना से म्याना के बीच हाईवे का 30 किमी हिस्सा जानलेवा बन गया है। आवारा मवेशी और सड़क पर हुए बड़े-बड़े गड्‌ढों से हादसे हो रहे हैं। सोमवार को एक घंटे के भीतर इन वजहों से दो घटनाएं हुईं जिसमें 6 लोग घायल हो गए। हाल यह है कि हादसे के बाद लोगों को अस्पताल पहुंचाने के लिए पुलिस के पास वाहन का इंतजाम भी नहीं है। हाईवे के दो प्रमुख थानों, पाटई व म्याना में पुलिस के डायल 100 वाहन खराब पड़े हुए हैं।

सोमवार दोपहर को म्याना के पास दो हादसे हुए। दोपहर 1 बजे भोपाल से ग्वालियर की ओर जा रही एक कार पलट गई। इसमें महेंद्र प्रताप सिंह दोहरे, उनकी पत्नी सहित तीन लोग घायल हो गए। उन्होंने बताया कि अचानक एक मवेशी सामने आने की वजह से यह हादसा हुआ। इसमें महिला को ज्यादा चोट आईं और एक घंटे इंतजार करने के बाद जब एंबुलेंस या डायल 100 नहीं आई तो एक निजी वाहन से महिला को अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। महाराष्ट्र की ओर जा रही एक कार में बैठे लोगों ने मदद की। इस घटना के ठीक एक घंटे बाद भदौर के पास एक कंटेनर सड़क से उतरकर डिवाइडर जा घुसा। इसके ड्राइवर, क्लीनर व एक अन्य व्यक्ति को इससे चोट आईं। हालांकि राहत की बात यह रही कि कोई गंभीर घायल नहीं हुआ।

लाखों टोल कमा रही कंपनी पर सड़क नहीं सुधरवा रही

हाईवे पर यातायात बाधा रहित व सुरक्षित हो इसकी पूरी जिम्मेदारी उस कंपनी की है जो टोल वसूल रही है। अभी स्थिति यह है कि 30 किमी के दौरान कई जगहों पर गहरे गड्‌ढे हो गए हैं। फोरलेन होने से वाहन तेजी से चलते हैं। इसी दौरान अचानक कोई गड्‌ढा आ जाए तो वाहन असंतुलित हो जाते हैं। यही स्थिति किसी मवेशी के आने पर होती है।

