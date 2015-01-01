पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खूनी संघर्ष:रिजोदा रोड तिराहे पर 50 मिनट तक 2 गुटों में फरसे तलवारों से लड़ाई, 20 घायल, दो की हालत नाजुक

गुना2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

कस्बे के रिजाेदा राेड तिराहे पर दो पड़ोसियों के बीच शुक्रवार को जमकर खूनी संघर्ष हुआ। विवाद एक छोटी सी बात को लेकर शुरू हुआ था। एक पड़ाेसी की दुकान के टीन शेड पर पैर रखकर दूसरे पड़ाेसी का एक युवक नाश्ता कर रहा था। इससे आपस में पहले तो बहसबाजी और गाली गलौच हुई। इसके बाद पथराव हुआ और फिर दोनों पक्ष लाठियों, फरसों, तलवारों को लेकर एक दूसरे से भिड़ गए। इसकी चपेट में कई लोग तो ऐसे भी आ गए, जिनका पूरे झगड़े से कोई लेना देना नहीं था। हालांकि झगड़े की इस तात्कालिक वजह के अलावा दोनों पक्षों के बीच की पुरानी रंजिश भी रही।
यह झगड़ा पवन शर्मा उनके परिवार व अन्य और उनके पड़ाेसी असलम बेग आदि के बीच हुआ। झगड़े की शुरूआत को लेकर दोनों पक्षों की अपनी-अपनी कहानी है। मसलन असलम ने बताया कि उनके हिस्से में एक दुकान है, जिसे उन्होंने सुरेश जैन नामक व्यक्ति को किराए पर दिया गया है। शुक्रवार को उक्त किराएदार उनके पास आया और बताया कि पड़ोस में रहने वाले शर्मा परिवार व उनके यहां आए कुछ अन्य लोग दुकान नहीं खोलने दे रहे हैं। वही दूसरे पक्ष से चंद्रभान ने बताया कि असलम बेग मिर्जा और उनके साथ आए लोगों ने अचानक पथराव शुरू कर दिया था।
तीसरी कहानी : उधर कुछ अन्य लोगों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार दोनों पक्षों के बीच लंबे समय से झगड़ा है। शुक्रवार को झगड़े की शुरूआत एक बहुत छोटी सी बात को लेेकर हुई। दरअसल शर्मा परिवार का एक युवक असलम बेग की दुकान के टीन शेड पर बैठकर या उस पर पैर रखकर नाश्ता कर रहा था। जब उसे हटने को कहा गया तो विवाद की शुरूआत हो गई। देखते ही देखते दोनों पक्षों में कम से कम 5 मिनट तक जमकर फरसे, तलवार व लाठियां चलीं। इस दौरान पथराव भी हुआ।
दो की हालत गंभीर : इस झगड़े में असलम के बेटे अब्बास को गंभीर चोट आईं। उन्हें जिला अस्पताल से भोपाल रैफर किया गया। बताया जाता है कि उनके गले में फरसे से गहरा घाव हुआ। वहीं दूसरे पक्ष से पवन शर्मा पुत्र दिनेश शर्मा को भी रैफर किया गया है। इन सभी को मिलाकर कुल 20 लोग घायल हुए।

दोनों पक्षों पर क्रॉस प्रकरण
एसडीओपी डीपी तिवारी ने बताया कि इस मामले में एक पक्ष से पवन शर्मा की रिपोर्ट पर असलम बेग, अमन, अब्बास, फारुख, भूरा, शाहरुख, सलमान, सहित अन्य लोगों पर प्रकरण दर्ज किया गया। वहीं दूसरे पक्ष से फरियादी असलम बेग की शिकायत पर शैलेंद्र यादव, देवराज, पवन, कमल, दिनेश शर्मा, बुंदेल सिंह यादव, चंद्रभान, शिवप्रताप, दयासागर, परदेशी बंजारा सहित अन्य पर मामला दर्ज हुआ। दोनों पक्षों पर हत्या के प्रयास की धारा लगी हैं।

