  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  Guna
  U turn Of Police In 7 Hours ... Removed The Name Of Bohra Dharmaguru From The FIR, Because The Agreement Does Not Have A Name

यू-टर्न:7 घंटे में पुलिस का यू-टर्न... एफआईआर से बोहरा धर्मगुरु का नाम हटाया, क्योंकि एग्रीमेंट में नाम नहीं

गुना5 घंटे पहले
  • शॉपिंग कॉम्प्लेक्स का मामला}पुलिस ने शिकायत पर दर्ज किया था केस, समाज के विरोध में पीछे हटे

बोहरा कॉम्प्लेक्स के मामले में सोमवार को हुई 420 की एफआईआर में से दाऊदी बोहरा समुदाय के सर्वोच्च धर्मगुरु दाई उल्ला मुतलक सैयदना मफद्दक सैफउद्दीन निवासी मुंबई का नाम हटा दिया गया है। एसपी राजेश कुमार सिंह ने मंगलवार शाम 6 बजे इसकी पुष्टि की। पुलिस को करीब 7 घंटे इस प्रकरण की विवेचना में लगे, इस दौरान तथ्य जुटाए गए, जिसमें पाया कि दुकानों के एग्रीमेंट पर धर्मगुरु के न तो हस्ताक्षर हैं और न ही वह उपस्थित रहे, सिर्फ आस्था के रूप में समाज ने उनका नाम अंकित किया हुआ था। जिस दुकानदार ने शिकायत दर्ज कराई, उसने एग्रीमेंट में मौजूद नामाें का आधार बनाकर की आवेदन पेश किया था, इस वजह से पुलिस ने सैयदना साहब का नाम भी एफआईआर में शामिल कर लिया। इसके बाद से ही समुदाय के लोगों में नाराजगी थी, इसे साजिश और दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना करार दिया था। लेकिन धर्मगुरु का नाम हटते ही समुदाय ने खुशी जताई, वहीं इसकी सूचना हेड ऑफिस मुंबई में भी भेज दी गई।

क्यों है शॉपिंग कॉम्प्लेक्स विवादित
दरअसल, 2007 में बोहरा समुदाय ने नगर पालिका से अनुमति लेकर शॉपिंग कॉम्प्लेक्स का निर्माण किया था, लेकिन इसकी जब जांच हुई तो पाया गया कि 9 दुकानों की अनुमति लेकर 99 का निर्माण कर दिया है। इस वजह से इसके अधिकांश भाग को अवैध करार दे दिया गया था। वहीं कुछ भूमि इसमें शासकीय होने के भी आरोप लगाए गए हैं। इस वजह दो एफआईआर दर्ज की गई हैं। उधर मामला दुकानदारों का भी फंस गया है, क्योंकि लोगों ने लाखों रुपए की पगड़ी देकर दुकानें किराए पर लीं हैं। अगर कॉम्प्लेक्स तोड़ा जाता है तो इन दुकानदारों के परिवार के ऊपर संकट खड़ा हो जाएगा। दुकानदार भी प्रशासन के समझ अपनी बात रख चुके हैं।
समाज के वकील का दावा
उधर, दाऊदी बोहरा समुदाय का शॉपिंग कॉम्प्लेक्स के मामले में उनके वकील सतीष श्रीवास्तव का कहना है कि कॉम्प्लेक्स की भूमि शासकीय न होकर ट्रस्ट की है। नगर पालिका ने शॉपिंग कॉम्प्लेक्स वर्ष 2017 से 19 तक टैक्स भी लिया है। 2017 में इसकी छत पर आवास बनाने की अनुमति नपा ने दी थी, उस समय भी कोई आपत्ति नहीं ली गई। कॉम्प्लेक्स का अवैध निर्माण न होकर यह आवासीय की जगह कुछ भाग व्यवसायिक निर्माण है। ऐसी स्थिति में नपा एक्ट में समझौते का प्रावधान है, जिसमें जुर्माना लगाया जा सकता है। मस्जिद एवं कॉम्प्लेक्स की भूमि बोहरा समुदाय ट्रस्ट को 1954 में जफर हुसैन ने हिबा की थी।

2018 में हुआ था एग्रीमेंट ढाई साल बाद एफआईआर
शॉपिंग कॉम्प्लेक्स के मामले में अभिषेक कुमार तिवारी ने 1 फरवरी 2021 को शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी जबकि उन्होंने 2018 में यह दुकान किराए से ली थीं। लेकिन एग्रीमेंट के समय यह नहीं बताया कि निर्माण बिना अनुमति के किया हुआ है। इस वजह से बोहरा समुदाय ट्रस्ट के सचिव और धर्मगुरु पर मामला दर्ज कराया था।
4 लोगों के बयान लिए फिर हटाया नाम
कोतवाली पुलिस ने समुदाय के 4 लोगों के बयान दर्ज किए, जिन्होंने बताया कि सैयदना साहब न तो एग्रीमेंट करने गुना आए और न ही उनके इस पर हस्ताक्षर है। इस दस्तावेज की जांच से भी इसकी पुष्टि हुई। हालांकि उनका नाम बतौर आस्था के अंकित किया हुआ था। इसलिए धर्मगुरु का नाम एफआईआर से हटा दिया गया। वहीं सचिव के खिलाफ दो एफआईआर दर्ज है।

