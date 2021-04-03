पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जागरूकता:मानसिक स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रम का आयोजन कर ग्रामीणों और कार्यकर्ताओं को किया जागरूक

गुना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मानसिक रोगों का उपचार कराने हर माह लगने वाले शिविर दी जानकारी

ग्राम पंचायत झागर की उपस्वास्थ्य केंद्र मानसिक स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें जिले से आई मानसिक रोग विशेषज्ञ डा. अंकिता रघुवंशी ने झागर सेक्टर की सभी आशा कार्यकर्ता एवं आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता और आशा सहयोगिनी व ग्रामीण उपस्थित हुए। जिसमें बताया कि लोगों को मानसिक तनाव के कारण कई घरों में आपराधिक घटनाएं होती हैं।

जिसमें हत्या, आत्महत्या जैसी घटना होती है। इन घटनाओं पर पर अंकुश लगाया जा सकता है। ऐसी घटनाओं पर अंकुश लगाने इस तरह की मानसिक स्थिति का बीमारी मानकर उपचार किया जाना जरूरी है। उन्होंने बताया यह एक बीमारी है, जिसका इलाज किया जा सकता है। अगर लोगों को इस प्रकार के लक्षण लगे या तनाव उदासी चिड़चिड़ानप, चिंता, क्रोध, घबराहट, नींद कम आना, पढ़ने-लिखने में कमजोर है तो अगर इस प्रकार के लक्षण है तो लोगों को इसका उपचार कराना चाहिए। महा के चौथे शनिवार को बमोरी चिकित्सक आएंगे।

इस तरह की बीमारियों का उपचार किया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर बीएमओ शैलेंद्र गिरी, ब्लॉक प्रोग्राम मैनेजर प्रदीप शर्मा, डॉ. अर्चना रघुवंशी, स्टाफ नर्स अर्चना आचार्य, सीएचओ संगीता तांडे, सतीश जेठवानी, सुरेश कुमार नामदेव, राजेश कुमार बरेरिया एमपीडब्ल्यू, आशा सहयोगिनी रानी साहू, राधा किरार उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें