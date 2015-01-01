पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भीख मांगते मिले एसआई की कहानी:10 साल से लापता नहीं थे, सवा साल पहले गुना आए थे, अचानक चले गए

गुना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोतवाली टीआई उनके बड़े भाई ने बताई वो बातें जो अब तक किसी को नहीं पता

ग्वालियर की सड़कों पर भीख मांगते हुए मिले एसआई मनीष मिश्रा (बर्खास्त) की कहानी में नई-नई चीजें जुड़ती जा रही हैं। अब तक की खबरों में उन्हें 10 साल से लापता बताया जा रहा था, लेकिन शहर कोतवाली में पदस्थ इंस्पेक्टर उमेश मिश्रा ने एक पोस्ट सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की है, जिसमें कहा है कि मीडिया में चल रही इन खबरों से वह आहत हैं, जिसमें उनके छोटे भाई मनीष को 10 साल से लापता बताने की सूचनाओं को गलत बताया और बोले कि सवा साल पहले ही वह गुना आए थे, दीपावली का पर्व साथ में मनाया था, सबूत के तौर पर उन्होंने अपने बेटे के साथ छोटे भाई की तस्वीर भी शेयर की है। टीआरपी बढ़ाने के लिए झूठी खबरें : इंस्पेक्टर उमेश मिश्रा ने कहा कि टीआरपी बढ़ाने के लिए छोटे भाई की झूठी खबरें उड़ाई जा रही हैं। वह 10 साल से लापता नहीं है। उन्होंने डीएसपी रत्नेश तोमर और विजय भदौरिया की अपने भाई की मदद करने को लेकर कहा कि उनका यह काम काबिले तारीफ है। वहीं मनीष मिश्रा अब वर्तमान में ग्वालियर के स्वर्ग सदन आश्रम में हैं। ग्वालियर की सड़कों पर अपने ही बैचमेट को मिले थे : ग्वालियर की सड़कों पर अपने ही बेचमेंट डीएसपी रत्नेश सिंह तोमर और विजय भदौरिया को मनीष मिले थे, मतगणना वाली रात 10 नवंबर को दो डीएसपी ड्यूटी पर थे, तभी उन्हें सड़क पर ठंड में ठिठुरते हुए एक व्यक्ति मिला, उसे दोनों ही अधिकारी ने अपनी जैकेट पहनने को दे दी, तभी इसी व्यक्ति ने रत्नेश का नाम लेकर पुकारा तो वह हैरान ले गए, पता चला कि ठंड में ठुठर रहे मनीष मिश्रा डीएसपी के बेचमेंट थे। इंस्पेक्टर ने भाई के साथ पिछली दीपावली मनाई थी : उमेश ने बताया कि हम पांच भाई हैं, सभी शिवपुरी निवासी हैं। मनीष मेरे से छोटा है। 1999 में पुलिस विभाग में उसकी नौकरी लगी थी। सब कुछ ठीक चल रहा था, वर्ष 2003 में विवाह हुआ। पत्नी से नहीं बन पाई, इसलिए तलाक हो गया। उनका मानसिक संतुलन ठीक नहीं था। वर्ष 2008 से उनका लगातार इलाज भी चला। इस अवधि में वह ड्यूटी पर नहीं रहे तो वर्ष 2010 में बर्खास्त हो गए। उनका इलाज अपना घर आश्रम भरतपुर में भी चला, 2 बार भर्ती रहे। यह बात वर्ष 2017-18 की है। इसके बाद सितंबर 2019 में मनीष गुना आ गए। वह जनवरी माह तक साथ रहे, फिर अचानक चले गए। पिछली दीपावली साथ में ही मनाई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें