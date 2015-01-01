पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बस अनुमति का इंतजार:बिना मास्क मिलने पर अब हो सकती है जेल

गुना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 126 साल पुराने कानून के तहत अंबेडकर भवन को बनाया अस्थाई जेल

बिना मास्क घर से निकलने वालों को अब जेल भी भेजा जा सकता है। मंगलवार को कलेक्टर कुमार पुरूषोत्तम ने धारा 144 के तहत आदेश जारी कर दिया और इसके लिए अंबेडकर भवन को अस्थाई जेल घोषित कर दिया गया है। हालांकि इसमें एक पेच भी है। आदेश में एक लाइन भी है - कि कारागार अधिनियम 1894 की धारा 07 के अन्तर्गत एवं दण्ड प्रक्रिया संहिता 1973 की धारा 417 के तहत राज्य शासन की स्वीकृति की प्रत्याशा में अंबेडकर भवन, गुना को अस्थाई जेल घोषित किया गया है। अभी राज्य शासन की अनुमति का इंतजार है।

यह होंगे प्रावधान
कब से लागू होगा : 27 नवंबर 2020 से सिर्फ गुना नगर पालिका क्षेत्र में। बाकी इलाकों के बारे में अभी कोई फैसला नहीं हुआ।
कब लागू होगा : ऐसे सभी रहवासियों को मास्क के बिना घूमते हुए पाए जाएंगे अथवा समस्त व्यवसायियों के सोशल डिस्‍टेंसिंग के नियमों का पालन नही करता हुआ पाये जाने पर।
कैसे लागू होगा : ऐसे समस्त उल्‍लंघनकर्ताओं को उनके आचरण में आवश्यक सुधार किए जाने को दृष्टिगत रखते हुये अस्थाई जेल में सायं 3 बजे तक बंद रखा जाएगा।
इनकी जिम्मेदारी : इस आदेश का पालन कराने के लिए तहसीलदार की ड्यूटी लगाई जाएगी। इनमें सोमवार, मंगलवार को तहसीलदार संदीप श्रीवास्‍तव, बुधवार, गुरूवार को तहसीलदार गुना- ग्रामीण लीना जैन तथा शुक्रवार, शनिवार एवं रविवार को नायब तहसीलदार गुना वृत्त उमरी रमाशंकर सिंह की ड्यूटी लगाई है।
बचने के लिए क्या करें : गुना नगरपालिका सीमा के अन्तर्गत निवास करने वाले सभी व्‍यक्ति यों को घरों से बाहर निकलने पर मास्क अथवा गमछा पहनकर ही निकलना अनिवार्य होने। मास्क और गमछे से मुंह और नाक को पूर्ण रूप से कवर करना अनिवार्य होगा।

बैंड, बाजा बारात : कल होगा इस पर फैसला
बुधवार को देव उठनी ग्यारस के साथ शादियां शुरू हो जाएंगी। इसे लेकर एक अहम मुद्दा अभी भी तय नहीं हुआ कि क्या शादियों में बैंड-बाजा और बारात होंगे या नहीं। मंगलवार को बैंड वाले कलेक्टर के पास ज्ञापन देने पहुंचे। उन्होंने कहा कि लॉकडाउन में पूरा सीजन पिट गया था। नए सीजन में शर्तों के साथ बारात निकालने की अनुमति दी जाए। कलेक्टर कुमार पुरूषोत्तम ने कहा कि उन्हें भी बैंड व ऐसे कारोबार से जुड़े लोगों की चिंता है लेकिन कई समस्याएं भी हैं। इस पर हम विचार कर रहे हैं और कल तक फैसला करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें