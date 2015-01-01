पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चिंता की बात:बादलों की वजह से हो सकता है इल्ली का प्रकोप

गुना31 मिनट पहले
  • कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र ने अगले दो दिन मौसम खराब रहने की वजह से किसानों को किया सचेत

शुक्रवार को सक्रिय हुए पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण आने वाले दो दिन मौसम खराब रह सकता है। इस दौरान बादल छाए रहने और बूंदाबांदी भी हो सकती है। आरोन कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि बादलों के कारण दलहन व तिलहन की फसलों पर इल्लियों का प्रकाेप हो सकता है। कृषि वैज्ञानिक रविकांत चंद्रवंशी एवं एसके दनेलिया ने बताया कि 12 व 13 दिसंबर को बारिश होने की संभावना के मद्देनजर किसानों को सावधान रहना होगा। इस दौरान चना, सरसो व दाल की फसलों पर कीट का प्रकोप हो सकता है। हालांकि बारिश से फसलों को फायदा होगा। तेज ठंड न होने से तिलहन व दलहन फसलों पर आ रहे फूलों को नुकसान नहीं होगा। दिन का पारा एक डिग्री बढ़ा, रात में 2 डिग्री लुढ़का : शुक्रवार को हुई बारिश का असर रात के तापमान पर दिखाई दिया। शनिवार को यह 15 डिग्री पर आ गया। जबकि शुक्रवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 17 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया था। दिन में बादल छाए रहने व ठंडी हवा के कारण ठंडक बनी रही। तापमान 23 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ।

