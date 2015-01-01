पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Guna
  • You Were Earning Two And A Half Thousand Rupees Before, After My Arrival You Started Earning 8 9 Thousand Rupees.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भ्रष्ट अफसरों पर सख्ती:आप तो पहले ढाई-तीन हजार रुपए कमा रहे थे, मेरे आने के बाद 8-9 हजार कमाने लगे

गुनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बमोरी में आंगनबाड़ी सुपरवाइजर पैसे लेते वायरल हुईं, कलेक्टर ने किया सस्पेंड
  • जेल का मामला मानवाधिकार आयोग और लोकायुक्त तक, दोनों मामलों में जांच बैठी

शुक्रवार को दो मामले सामने आए, जो सरकारी सिस्टम में घुन की तरह लगे कथित भ्रष्टाचार को उजागर करते हैं। पहले मामले में महिला बाल विकास विभाग की एक सुपरवाइजर छाया भारद्वाज एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ है जिसमें वे कपासी के एक स्वसहायता समूह के बिल पास कराने केे एवज में पैसे की मांग करती हुईं दिख व सुनाई दे रही है।

उक्त सुपरवाइजर को कलेक्टर कुमार पुरुषोत्तम ने सस्पेंड कर दिया। दूसरी ओर चांचौड़ा जेलर मनीष पंवार पर उनकी जेल में बंद रहे एक कैदी ने गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। 10 साल की सजा पाए उक्त कैदी को हाईकोर्ट ने बा इज्जत बरी कर दिया था।

फरवरी 2020 में बाहर आने के बाद उन्होंने हाल ही में जेलर के खिलाफ सीएम हेल्पलाइन, मानवाधिकार आयोग और लोकायुक्त में शिकायत की। इसमें उन्होंने जेलर पर महिला उत्पीड़न से लेकर, अवैध वसूली, जेल में कैदी को मोबाइल उपलब्ध कराने जैसे आरोप लगाए गए हैं। मामले की जांच कर रहे गुना जेलर के सामने उनके व अन्य दो लोगों के बयान भी हो चुके हैं।

आरोपों की पूरी लिस्ट
यह मामला एक समूह का नहीं है। आरोपित सुपरवाइजर की निगरानी में कपासी और विशनवाड़ा सेक्टर की कम से कम 50 से 55 आंगनवाड़ी आती हैं। समूहों की संख्या 25 से 30 है। मामले की जांच कर रहे सीडीपीओ पवनजीत सिंह अरोरा ने बताया कि कार्यकर्ताओं ने बताया कि सुपरवाइजर उनसे हर माह 1000 रुपए लेती थी।

इसी तरह 500 रुपए की भेंट सहायिका को चढ़ानी पड़ती थी। अगर 50 आंगनवाड़ी से सुपरवाइजर यह पैसे उगा रही थीं तो कुल राशि 75000 रुपए प्रतिमाह पहुंच जाती है। वीडियो में एक और महिला कर्मचारी उनके साथ दिख रही हैं जो पूरी बात कर रही हैं।

एक वीडियो के खोली बड़े घपले की पोल
यूं तो यह वीडियो एक समूह से ही संबंधित है, इसके बावजूद इसमें कई संकेत हैं,जिससे पता चलता है कि आंगनवाड़ी और स्वसहायता समूहों में किस तरह पूरा का पूरा सरकारी पैसा डकार लिया जाता है। वीडियो बना रहे समूह के प्रतिनिधि से सुपरवाइजर साफ कह रही हैं कि- आपका तो कुछ भी खर्च नहीं हुआ है, तो फिफ्टी-फिफ्टी का ही हिसाब होगा।

इसके बाद वे बोलती हैं कि पहले तो आप एक माह में ढाई-तीन हजार रुपए ही कमाते थे। मेरे आने के बाद आपकी कमाई 8-9 हजार रुपए प्रतिमाह हो गई है। वीडियो बनाने वाला शख्स भी इससे इंकार करता नहीं सुनाई देता।

रिहा कैदी ने लगाए जेलर पर 50 लाख की वसूली के आरोप
फरवरी 2020 में चांचौड़ा जेल से रिहा हुए भूपेंद्र सिंह राजपूत ने वहां के जेलर पर कई सनसनीखेज आरोप लगाए गए। करीब तीन साल पहले उन्हें एक मामले में 10 साल की सजा हुई थी। इसी साल हाईकोर्ट ने उन्हें सभी आरोपों से बरी कर दिया। इस दौरान करीब ढाई साल उन्होंने चांचौड़ा जेल में गुजारे। उनकी शिकायत पर जांच कर रहे गुना जेलर को उन्होंने जो बयान दिए उसमें आरोपों के अहम बिंदु यह थे।

तीन लोगों के बयान दर्ज किए गए
^चांचौड़ा जेलर के खिलाफ पूर्व कैदी ने आरोप लगाए थे। उसकी जांच मेरे द्वारा की जा रही है। इसमें कुल 7 लोगों के बयान लिए जाना है। मुख्य फरियादी सहित 3 के बयान हो चुके हैं। बाकी अन्य लोगों के बयान होना है। किन्ही वजहों से वे नहीं आ पाए हैं।
- आरएस मांडई, जेलर गुना

चांचौड़ा जेल का मामला
1. चांचौड़ा जेल में सितंबर 2016 से 2019 तक बंद रहने के दौरान जेलर ने मेरी ड्यूटी मुलाकात सेक्शन में लगाई। मेरा काम हर मुलाकात के एवज में परिजनों से पैसे लेना था। यह राशि 10 हजार प्रति बंदी थी। 35 से 40 लाख रु. वसूली मुझसे कराई गई।

2. 2017 में मेरी पत्नी मुझसे मिलने जेल में आई तो जेलर ने उनके साथ बदसलूकी की। वह उन्हें जबरदस्ती अपने साथ ले जाने की कोशिश भी करने लगा था। यह बात मेरी पत्नी ने तब बताई जब मैं रिहा हुआ।

3. जेलर ने मेरे पिता शंकर सिंह राजपूत से 50 हजार रुपए इस बात के लिए कि मुझे जेल में अच्छे से रखा जाएगा। बाद में 5 हजार रुपए प्रतिमाह एक साल तक वसूले गए। 4. जेल में बंद रहने के दौरान पारिश्रमिक के रूप में मुझे 7000 रुपए मिले। यह राशि आज तक मुझे नहीं मिली।

सबसे बड़ा सबूतः जेलर ने वसूली के लिए मुझे जो मोबाइल दिया था वह जेल में ही दफन है
फरियादी ने भास्कर को बताया कि चांचौड़ा जेलर ने मुझे एक मोबाइल दे रखा था, जिसके जरिए मुझे कैदियों के परिजनों से बात करने को कहा जाता था। पैसे की बात इसी पर होती थी। वह रात में राउंड के दौरान धीरे से यह मोबाइल मुझे दे जाते थे। सुबह के दौरान यह मोबाइल उनके पास वापस चला जाता था। रिहाई से पहले मैने इसे सबूत के तौर पर जेल में ही कहीं गाड़ दिया। जेलर के कहने पर जिन लोगों से मैने पैसे लिए, वे अब मुझे धमकाते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें