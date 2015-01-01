पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदहाल सेवाएं:तहसील होने के बाद भी सामुदायिक अस्पताल में महिला डॉक्टर नहीं, प्रसूताओं को परेशानी

जावर4 घंटे पहले
  • 30 किमी आष्टा नहीं लानी पड़ेगी डेडबॉडी, जावर में ही शुरू होगी पीएम की व्यवस्था
  • दो डॉक्टरों के भरोसे मिल रही हैं स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं, कई पद अभी तक पड़े रिक्त

तहसील होने के बावजूद भी नगर के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में महिला डॉक्टर की व्यवस्था नहीं हो सकी है। जिससे महिला मरीजों को आष्टा या फिर दूसरे शहरों में अपना इलाज कराने जाना पड़ता है। जो नहीं जा पातीं वह पुरुष डॉक्टरों से खुलकर अपना महिला रोग संबंधी इलाज नहीं करा पाती है। इस सब के बीच जावर अस्पताल में एक सुविधा यह जरूर मिलने वाली है कि अब पोस्टमार्टम के लिए डेडबॉडी को 30 किमी दूर आष्टा सिविल अस्पताल नहीं ले जाना पड़ेगा। इसके लिए अलग से कक्ष भी स्वीकृत किया गया है। जिसके निर्माण के बाद पीएम की व्यवस्था यहीं पर हो सकेगी।
स्वास्थ्य आयुक्त भोपाल के निर्देशानुसार प्रसव केन्द्रों पर प्रसव की संख्या बढ़ाने तथा नए प्रसव केंद्र बनाने के लिए उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र को चिह्नित किया गया। जबकि खास बात यह है कि आष्टा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर महिला डॉक्टर ही नहीं हैं। यहां तक की आष्टा सिविल अस्पताल में ही तीन डॉक्टर हैं। वहीं सरकार ने जावर अस्पताल को अपग्रेड के साथ ही नया भवन दिया व उसमें अनेक प्रकार की सुविधाएं भी दी। जिसका क्षेत्र वासियों को लाभ भी मिल रहा है, लेकिन अभी भी कई जरुरी सुविधाओं का आभाव बना हुआ है। ऐसी स्थिति में आज भी क्षेत्र के लोगों को कई बीमारियों का इलाज करवाने बाहर ले जाना पड़ रहा है। यहां पर विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टरों के अलावा कई पद रिक्त पड़े हुए हैं। करीब दस साल पहले शासन ने जावर के प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र को अपग्रेड कर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र का दर्जा दिया था।
सुविधा के नाम पर पहले यहां एक डॉक्टर पदस्थ थे तथा अब दो डॉक्टर पदस्थ हैं। क्षेत्र के मान से यहां पर विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टरों के अलावा कम से कम एक महिला चिकित्सक की भी पोस्टिंग होना चाहिए। तहसील मुख्यालय के अंतर्गत एक सौ एक गांव आते हैं। इसके बाद भी यहां पर एक भी महिला डॉक्टर नहीं हैं। क्षेत्र के लोगों के स्वास्थ्य का जिम्मा मात्र दो ही डॉक्टर संभाल रहे हैं।
हाइवे होने से आए दिन होते हैं हादसे
क्षेत्र की सीमा से निकले भोपाल-इंदौर स्टेट हाइवे पर आए दिन दुर्घटना होती रहती है। इसमें घायल होने वाले व्यक्ति को सुविधा नहीं होने के कारण आष्टा के सिविल अस्पताल ले जाना पड़ता है। इसके बाद भी जावर में इमरजेंसी सुविधाएं नहीं हैं।
जावर में होगी पीएम की व्यवस्था
कई बार दुर्घटना में घायल व्यक्ति की मौत भी हो जाती थी, लेकिन यहां पर पीएम की व्यवस्था नहीं होने के कारण आष्टा ले जाना पड़ता है। अस्पताल प्रभारी डॉ. अमित माथुर के प्रयासों से जावर में जल्द ही पोस्ट मार्टम होने की सुविधा मिलेगी। नगर के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में यह व्यवस्था होने से आमजन के अलावा पुलिस का भी समय बचेगा।
पीएम के लिए बनेगा कक्षॉ
अब डेड बॉडी को यहां से 30 किमी दूर आष्टा नहीं ले जाना पडे़गा। जिस कक्ष में पीएम होगा। उस कक्ष के लिए टेंडर भी हो चुके हैं। जल्द ही काम शुरु होगा।
स्टाफ व सुविधाएं बढ़ाना शासन स्तर का काम
अस्पताल में स्टाप व अन्य सुविधाएं बढ़ाने का काम शासन स्तर का है, लेकिन अभी जावर अस्पताल को पीएम भवन की स्वीकृति मिल चुकी है। जो पशु चिकित्सालय में बने डॉक्टर के पुराने निवास की जगह पर कक्ष बनेगा। इसके टेंडर हो चुके हैं।
डॉ. अमित माथुर, अस्पताल प्रभारी

