खेती:आलू की फसल खेतों में लहलहाने लगी, भाव बढ़ने से किसानों ने अधिक रकबे में बोया

जावरएक घंटा पहले
इस समय आलू की फसल दो माह की हो चुकी है। ऐसे में फसल में फूल आने से पूरे खेत सफेद नजर आने लगा है। जो देखने में काफी अच्छे लग रहे हैं। किसान रमेश पाटीदार का कहना है कि क्षेत्र के कई किसानों ने दो माह पहले आलू की फसल लगा दी थी। यह फसल 85 से 90 दिन में पककर तैयार हो जाती है। इस समय फसल दो माह की हो चुकी है।

आलू की फसल में फूल की बहार आई हुई है। इस समय आलू की फसल में जो फूल आए हैं वह आकर्षण का केन्द्र बने हुए हैं। नगर के आस पास के कई किसानों ने अपने खेतों में आलू की फसल लगाई हुई है। कई किसानों के खेतों में आलू की फसल पककर तैयार होने वाली है। आलू की फसल निकालकर किसान चना व प्याज की फसल खेत में लगाएंगे।

