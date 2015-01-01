पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:शादी की खुशियां मातम में बदली, अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर में तीन की मौत, 4 गंभीर

जीरापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • बारात से लौट रहे थे सादलपुर के लोग, तभी रास्ते में हुआ हादसा, मारुति वैन के परखच्चे उड़े
  • इसी मार्ग पर कई जगह गड्ढे होने से ज्यादातर छोटी-बड़ी दुर्घटना घटित हो रहती हैं

गुरुवार-शुक्रवार की मध्य रात माचलपुर मार्ग पर बारातियों से भरी एक मारुती वेन को अज्ञात वाहन से जोरदार भिड़ंत हो गई। जिसमें तीन युवकों की मौके पर ही दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। वहीं चार व्यक्ति गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए हैं। जिन्हें प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद झालावाड़ जिला अस्पताल रेफर किया है।

दुर्घटना इतनी भीषण थी कि मारुति वैन बुरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। हादसे की सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंचीं 108 ने घायलों को निकालकर अस्पताल पहुंचाया। मृतक अपने दोस्त की बारात में कोडक्या गए थे। बारात में शामिल होने के बाद सादलपुर निवासी यह सभी लोग वापस लौट रहे थे। तभी रात करीब 12 बजे माचलपुर स्टेट हाइवे पर मारुति वेन को तेज़ रफ़्तार ट्राला टक्कर मारकर फरार हो गया।

जिसमें दो लोगों की घटना स्थल पर ही मौत हो गई थी, वहीं एक युवक ने उपचार के लिए ले जाते समय रास्ते में दम तोड़ दिया। मारुती वेन में कुल सात व्यक्ति सवार थे। दुर्घटना के बाद पूरे गांव में शोक छा गया। शादी की खुशियां शोक में बदल गई। सुबह तीन मृतकों का पोस्टमार्टम कर सादलपुर गांव में अंत्येष्टी की गई। पुलिस को दुर्घटना के कारणों का पता नही चल पाया है।

सादलपुर से बारात के लिए शामिल होने आए थे ग्रामीण
जानकारी के अनुसार समीपस्थ ग्राम सादलपुर से प्रजापति कुम्भकार समाज के युवक की बारात कोडक्या गांव में पहुंची थी। जिसमे दूल्हे के दोस्तों सहित बड़ी संख्या में गांव के लोग शामिल हुए थे। गांव में दूल्हे का जुलूस सहित अन्य वैवाहिक कार्यक्रम के बाद दूल्हे के सात दोस्त एक मारुती वैन में सवार होकर वापस अपने गांव सादलपुर लौट रहे थे कि धतूरिया गांव के नजदीक जीरापुर की और से जा रहे एक अज्ञात तेज रफ्तार ट्राले ने मारुति वैन को टक्कर मार दी। इसके बाद वह मौके से फरार हो गया। टक्कर इतनी भीषण थी कि मारुति के परखच्चे उड़ गए।

तीन की मौत, 4 गंभीर घायल
देर रात हुए इस हादसे में ओमप्रकाश पुत्र शांतिलाल शर्मा 19, रोशन पुत्र देवीलाल दांगी 30 और हरिओम पुत्र रामगोपाल दांगी 16 की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। वहीं राजू दांगी, कैलाश विश्वकर्मा, संजय दांगी, कमल दांगी गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गए। जिन्हें प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद झालावाड़ चिकित्सालय रेफर किया गया है। सुबह तीनों मृतकों का पोस्टमार्टम के बाद सादलपुर गांव में अंतिम संस्कार किया गया।

एक किमी के क्षेत्र में पहले भी हो चुके हादसे
माचलपुर स्टेट हाइवे पर पहले भी कई ह्रदय विदारक घटनाएं हो चुकी है। जिसमें कई लोग अपनी जाने गंवा चुके हैं। रात में हुए हादसे के 1 किमी क्षेत्र में ढाई साल पहले भी धतूरिया गांव के नजदीक ट्रैक्टर की टक्कर से एक मां बेटे की जान चली गई थी। इसी मार्ग पर गोघटपुर के नजदीक कार की टक्कर से तीन जानें गई थीं।

हाल ही में लाॅकडाउन के दौरान एक पुलिस कर्मी की भी सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई थी। उक्त मार्ग पर कई जगह गड्ढे होने से ज्यादातर छोटी बड़ी दुर्घटना घटित हो रहती हैं। बीती रात भी एक तेज रफ्तार ट्राले ने मारुति वैन को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया जिसमे तीन युवकों को जान गवाना पड़ी।

खुशियां मातम में बदली
दोपहर में सादलपुर गांव से हंसी ठिठोली के बीच कोडक्या गांव के लिए बारात रवाना हुई थी। रात के समय दूल्हे के जुलूस में भी मृतक शामिल हुए। खाना खाने के बाद वापस अपने गांव के लिए मारुति वैन में सवार होकर चले और मुश्किल से पन्द्रह मिनट बाद ही सामने से आ रहे ट्राले ने मारुति वैन को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया।

इस घटना में रोशन और हरिओम ने घटना स्थल पर ही दम तोड़ दिया था। वहीं ओमप्रकाश ने उपचार के लिए ले जाते समय रास्ते में दम तोड़ा। जैसे ही विवाह समारोह में दुर्घटना की जानकारी लगी, अफरा तफरी मच गई। अचानक मिली इस ह्रदय विदारक घटना से शौक छा गया।

अज्ञात वाहन की तलाश में जुटी है पुलिस
^गुरुवार शुक्रवार की रात माचलपुर मार्ग पर अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से मारुति वैन में सवार तीन लोगो की मौत हो गई है। पुलिस अज्ञात वाहन की तलाश में जूटी है। फिलहाल हादसे के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पा रहा, वहीं घायल लोग भी बयान देने की स्थिति में नहीं है।
-रमाकांत उपाध्याय, थाना प्रभारी, जीरापुर।

