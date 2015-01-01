पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पशु आधार टैगिंग कार्य:जो लोग नहीं पाल रहे मवेशी, उनके भी किए पंजीयन

मधुसूदनगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फर्जीवाड़ा पर एसडीएम ने दिए जांच के आदेश

गुना जिले की मधुसूदनगढ़ तहसील के अनेक गांवों में पशु आधार टैगिंग का कार्य किया गया। जिसमें पशुपालन विभाग के अधिकारियों की मिलीभगत से ग्रामीणों को बिना जानकारी दिए ही क्षेत्र के प्राइवेट युवकों ने ऐसे लोगों के पंजीकरण भी कर दिया जिन्होंने कोई पशु नहीं पाल रखे हैं। ऐसा ही मामला मधुसूदनगढ़ तहसील के नसीरपुर गांव में 12 अक्टूबर को देखने को मिला। यह फर्जीवाड़ा नसीरपुर, महुआखेड़ा, खैराड़, कादिखेड़ा, रघुनाथ पुरा, शाहपुर, एमनाखेड़ी, सहित क्षेत्र के करीबन दर्जन भर गांवों में होने के प्रमाण के साथ नसीरपुर गाँव के निवासी मनोज शर्मा ने इस फर्जीवाड़े के मामले की जानकारी राघौगढ़ एसडीएम को लिखित शिकायती आवेदन तहसील में 21 अक्टूबर को मधुसूदनगढ़ तहसील में की। इस आधार टेगिंग कार्य को लेकर अन्य ग्रामीणों ने भी गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। अब इस आधार टेगिंग के कार्य में जिस प्राइवेट कंपनी को काम पशुपालन विभाग ने दिया है उसकी दस्तावेज की जाँच भी किए जाने की मांग की है विज्ञप्ति घोषित करने की मांग की गई हे। नसीरपुर गाँव के सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता ने प्रशासन से मांग की है कि इस तरह पशुपालन विभाग के तहत यह फर्जीवाड़ा करने वाले अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों पर कार्रवाई की जाए। अगर फर्जीवाड़े की प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने जाँच नहीं की तो तो जन अभियान के माध्यम से आंदोलन भी किए जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें