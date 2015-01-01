पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मरम्मत नहीं होने से आवागमन बाधित:टेम नदी का पुल बारिश के तेज बहाव में हुआ था क्षतिग्रस्त

मधुसूदनगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्लैब बहने के बाद सड़क का एक हिस्सा डेढ़ फीट हो गया गहरा
  • वाहन चालकों को दुर्घटना की बनी रहती है आशंका

भोपाल -मधुसूदनगढ़ स्टेट हाइवे पर मधुसूदनगढ़ से 18 किमी दूर मधुसूदनगढ़-नजीराबाद के बीच गुंजारी के पास टेम नदी का पुल बारिश के तेज बहाव में क्षतिग्रस्त हो जाने के बाद इसकी मरम्मत नहीं कराए जाने के कारण आवागमन बाधित हो रहा है। लोगों के पुल के क्षतिग्रस्त होने से दुर्घटना की आशंका बनी हुई है। उक्त पुल का निर्माण करीब पांच वर्ष पहले किया गया था। जिसमें पाइप डालकर व स्लैब बिछाकर पुल निर्माण किया गया था। तेज बारिश में उक्त पुल की एक बड़े हिस्से स्लैब करीब बह गई थी। जिसे अभी जिम्मेदार विभाग द्वारा ठीक नहीं किया गया। इसकी स्लैब नदी में करीब 40 फीट दूर पड़ी हुई हैं। स्लैब बहने के बाद सड़क का एक हिस्सा डेढ़ फुट नीचा हो गया है। जो वाहन चालकों को नहीं दिखाई देता है। इस मार्ग पर बड़ी संख्या में वाहनों का आवागमन होता है। जिससे हमेशा यहां दुर्घटनाओं की आशंका बनी रहती है। स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि विभाग द्वारा इन स्लैबों को उठाकर अगर पुल के क्षतिग्रस्त हिस्से में रख दिया जाता और मरम्मत कर दी जाती है तो पुल पर दुर्घटना का अंदेशा कम किया जा सकता है। लेकिन जिम्मेदार विभाग उक्त क्षतिग्रस्त हिस्से की मरम्मत को लेकर उदासीन बना हुआ है। उक्त क्षतिग्रस्त हिस्से से यहां से गुजरने वाले वाहनों को हमेशा खतरा बना रहता है। उक्त पुल करीब 700 फुट की लंबाई में बनाया गया था। जो अब क्षतिग्रस्त हालात में वर्तमान में नदी भी सूख गई है।

