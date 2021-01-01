पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

20 साल तक आवासहीनों की लड़ाई लड़ी:चिट्ठी वाले बापूजी ने चिट्ठी लिख-लिखकर बेघरों को दिलाए पट्टे

मंडीदीप/ रायसेन4 घंटे पहलेलेखक: सुनील यादव
  • रिटायर फौजी की पहल पर सतलापुर वासियों को मिल चुकी हैं कई सौगातें

हम भारत के लोग.. संविधान की प्रस्तावना की पहली लाइन। संविधान यानी कानून का राज.. इसके बावजूद आज भी लोगों को कानून-नियमों के मुताबिक काम कराने के लिए सिस्टम से संघर्ष करना पड़ता है। फिर कई लोग डटे रहते हैं और सफल भी होते हैं । पढ़िए ऐसे ही संघर्ष और सफलता की कहानी...

कहने को तो भारत में संविधान लागू है। इसके बाद भी आमजन को अपने दैनिक कार्यों को नियम और कानून के अनुसार कराने के लिए सरकारी सिस्टम से संघर्ष करना पड़ता है। इनमें कुछ लोग हार मान लेते हैं और उन्हें रिश्वत देकर अपना काम करवाना पड़ता है। वहीं कुछ लोग ऐसे भी होते हैं, जो नियम और बिना रिश्वत दिए काम कराने के लिए डटे रहते हैं।

आज गणतंत्र दिवस पर हम गणतंत्र के कुछ ऐसे नायकों से आपको परिचित करा रहे हैं, जिन्होंने भ्रष्ट सिस्टम से हारने की बजाय संघर्ष का रास्ता अपनाया और सफल भी हुए। नगर में एक ऐसा जुनूनी बुजुर्ग हैं, जाे अपनी चिट्ठी के बूते आशियाने के पट्‌टे दिलाने के बाद लाडलियों को हायर सेकंडरी की शिक्षा दिलाने के काम में जुटे हुए हैं।

अब तक लिख चुके हैं 1500 चिट्ठियां, दिलाया हक

मंडीदीप के रिटायर फौजी 95 वर्षीय राव मित्र सेन यादव लोगों की समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए अब तक 1500 चिट्ठियां लिख चुके हैं। इनमें तहसील स्तर के अधिकारी से लेकर पीएम और राष्ट्रपति तक शामिल हैं। नगर सहित आसपास के क्षेत्र में इन्हें बापूजी के नाम से पहचाना जाता है, कुछ लोग तो इन्हें चिट्ठी वाले बापू भी कहते हैं। उन्हीं की चिट्ठियों का कमाल है कि सतलापुर के लोगों को आवास का स्थाई पट्टा मिल पाया है।

झुग्गी माफिया के खिलाफ संघर्ष

चिट्ठी वाले बापू राव मित्र सेन यादव को ही सतलापुर झुग्गी बस्ती बसाहट का श्रेय जाता है। 1983 में बसाहट के समय झुग्गी माफिया से इन्होंने कड़ा संघर्ष किया। उनके संषर्ष से ही 28 दिसंबर 2017 को सीएम ने आवास हीनों को स्थायी पट्‌टे देने की घोषणा की।

लाडलियों की शिक्षा पर दिया जोर

बापूजी का अधिक ध्यान शिक्षा की तरफ रहा है। उन्होंने 1998 में गांव में मिडिल स्कूल के लिए तत्कालीन शिक्षा मंत्री को चिट्ठी लिखी। इसके बाद 2006 में चिट्ठी लिखकर हाईस्कूल करवाया। अब वह इस स्कूल को हायर सेकंडरी कराने के लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों को चिट्ठी लिखने में जुटे हैं।

रायसेन: लाइसेंस बनाने नहीं दी रिश्वत, 15 चक्कर काटे, फिर बनाया

अपना ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनवाने के लिए आरटीओ के भ्रष्ट कर्मचारियों और दलालों को रिश्वत न देकर संघर्ष का रास्ता स्वीकार किया। ये हैं मंडीदीप के वार्ड 15 निवासी 40 वर्षीय नीतेश शर्मा। पेशे से ऑटो चालक नीतेश बताते हैं कि करीब 4 साल पहले लाइसेंस बनवाने के लिए वे भोपाल आरटीओ गए थे, जहां दलालों ने उनसे रिश्वत की मांग की । वहीं अधिकारी भी बिना दलालों के काम करने को तैयार नहीं थे। ऐसे में मैंने निश्चय कर लिया था कि चाहे जो हो जाए मैं रिश्वत में एक पैसा भी नहीं दूंगा।

इसके लिए मैंने आरटीओ के 15 चक्कर काटे । इस दौरान तत्कालीन परिवहन मंत्री को लगातार चिट्ठी भी लिखी। इसका परिणाम यह हुआ कि जब मैं 15 वीं बार आरटीओ पहुंचकर अधिकारी से मिला तो अधिकारी ने तत्काल बाबू को बुलाकर मेरा ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस देते हुए हाथ जोड़ लिया और कहा कि अब तो बंद करो चिट्ठी लिखना। इस तरह नीतेश ने विजय पाई थी ।

