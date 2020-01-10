पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पटरी पर उद्योग:अनलॉक-4 में फैक्ट्रियां तो सभी शुरू हुईं लेकिन 70% तक ही कर पा रहीं उत्पादन

मंडीदीप13 घंटे पहले
  • अनलॉक के दौर में आर्थिक गतिविधियों में आ रही तेजी, बदल रहे हालात

देश में लॉकडाउन खत्म होने के बाद एक जून से अनलॉक-1 की शुरुआत हुई और पटरी से उतरे कल-कारखाने के हालात एक बार फिर सामान्य होने लगे हंै। हालांकि, उद्योगों की लॉकडाउन से पूर्व की स्थिति आने में अभी समय लगना तय है। फिर भी क्षेत्र की 650 से अधिक छोटी-बड़ी इकाइयों में 60 से 70% तक उत्पादन होने लगा है। उद्यमियों का मानना है कि 100% उत्पादन कार्य मार्च महीने के बाद ही संभव हो सकेगा। फिलहाल कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण और कारोबार और बाजार में अनिश्चितताओं के कारण कारोबारी परेशान है। आने वाले त्योहारी सीजन को लेकर भी उद्यमियों के मन में कई तरह की आशंकाएं बनी हुई है।

प्रदेश में सबसे अधिक निर्यात करने वाले इस बिजनेस सेंटर को मार्केट में उत्पाद की मांग की कमी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इस कारण अधिकांश बड़े उद्योग 60 से 70% तक ही उत्पादन कर पा रहे हैं, लेकिन आने वाले त्योहारी सीजन को लेकर उद्यमी उत्साहित भी हैं, लेकिन उत्पादन प्रभावित होने और कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण से चिंता भी सता रही है। 25 मार्च से देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन हुआ तो तमाम औद्योगिक इकाइयों में कार्य ठप हो गए। नतीजा, श्रमिकों ने अपने घरों की राह पकड़ ली। एक जून से अनलॉक शुरू हुआ तो उद्योगों में भी कार्य शुरू हुआ व पिछले साढ़े तीन महीने में उद्योगों की स्थिति में थोड़ा सुधार आया है।

असर... उद्यमियों ने कहा- मौजूदा समय में बिना किसी लाभ के संचालित हो रहा कारोबार

श्रमिकों से पूरी क्षमता से काम लेना संभव नहीं

  • भास्कर इंडस्ट्रीज के एचआर हेड विश्वजीत सिंह का कहना है कि पहले से जो मजदूर काम कर रहे हैं। वह कोरोना की वजह से नए मजदूरों के साथ एकदम काम करने को भी तैयार नहीं हो रहे हैं। कोरोना निर्देशों के मद्देनजर मजदूरों से पूरी क्षमता से काम लेना भी संभव नहीं हो पा रहा है।
  • एसोसिएशन ऑफ ऑल इंडस्ट्रीज मंडीदीप के अध्यक्ष राजीव अग्रवाल का कहना है कि इस वक्त कच्चा माल मिलने, पहले से महंगा हो जाने और कुशल मजदूरों का संकट सबसे बड़ी परेशानी है। इन सब कारणों से उत्पादन की लागत बढ़ रही है। बाजार में अनिश्चितता बनी हुई है। उससे भी मांग में भारी गिरावट है। मौजूदा समय में बिना किसी लाभ के कारोबार हो रहा है।

दिक्कत... नए ऑर्डर नहीं मिल रहे

अब दुकान प्रतिष्ठान तो पूरी तरह से खुल चुके हैं लेकिन क्षेत्र के अधिकांश उद्योगों को नए ऑर्डर नहीं मिल रहे हैं। जबकि 20 अप्रैल से धीरे-धीरे संचालित हुईं फैक्ट्रियों को खुले हुए 5 महीने का समय बीत चुका है। अनलॉक-4 में फैक्ट्रियां तो 100% शुरू हो चुकी हैं, लेकिन अधिकतर फैक्ट्रियां ऐसी हैं, जिनमें 50 से 70% उत्पादन ही हो पा रहा है। वहीं, विदेशों से आयात कच्चे माल और निर्यात किए जाने वाले उत्पाद की स्थिति तो और भी अधिक खराब है। इंसुलेटर कंपनी के वरिष्ठ प्रबंधक एके सिंघल का कहना है कि हम इंसुलेटर बनाने के लिए चीन से मिट्टी आयात करते हैं। मगर जरूरत के अनुसार माल नहीं मिल पा रहा है। वहीं तैयार माल डिस्पैच नहीं हो पा रहा है।

सभी संचालकों पर टैक्स की भी मार

सभी उद्यमियों को लॉकडाउन अवधि का सेल टैक्स, इनकम टैक्स, जीएसटी, बिजली बिल, मकान भाड़ा और कर्मियों का भुगतान करना पड़ रहा है। बैंक लोन पर ब्याज भी देना पड़ रहा है। ऐसे में उद्यमियों पर बड़ा आर्थिक बोझ पड़ रहा है।

चिंता... उधार भी नहीं मिल रहा माल

एक उद्यमी ने नाम न छापने की शर्त पर बताया कि कंपनियों को माल मिलने में कमी आ रही है। पहले उधारी पर माल मिल जाता था, लेकिन अब जितनी नगदी है उसी के आधार पर माल मिल रहा है। इधर, मंडीदीप इंडस्ट्रीज एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष डीके जैन का कहना है कि उद्योगों में अब स्थितियां धीरे-धीरे सुधरने लगी हैं। उत्पादन कार्य क्षमता भी पहले से अधिक गति पकड़ रही है। यदि बाजार में मांग और बढ़ने लगे तो उद्योग अपनी पुरानी स्थिति में आ जाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण की अनिश्चितताओं के चलते उद्यमियों को कच्चा माल भी उधार नहीं मिल पा रहा है। वहीं उद्यमियों को अपना माल उधार देना पड़ रहा है ऐसे में पूरा चक्र प्रभावित हो गया है।

