मंडीदीप में अमानवीय:फैक्ट्री प्रबंधन ने मजदूर को निर्वस्त्र कर पीटा, केस दर्ज

मंडीदीप2 दिन पहले
पीड़ित ने सतलापुर थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई

एमबीएच कारखाने में एक मजदूर को छोटी सी गलती करने पर फैक्ट्री प्रबंधन द्वारा अमानवीय तरीके से निर्वस्त्र कर उसके साथ मारपीट करने का मामला सामने आया है। इसकी शिकायत पीड़ित ने सतलापुर थाने में दर्ज कराई है। मजदूर कमलेश कसारे 23 वर्ष एमबीएच फैक्ट्री में मजदूरी करता है।

उसने बताया वह लेबलिंग उतार रहा था, जिसके लिए उसने मशीन की स्पीड कम कर दी। इससे नाराज होकर फैक्ट्री मालिक विजय अरोरा और मैनेजर हिमांशु राय ने निर्वस्त्र कर उसके साथ मारपीट करनी शुरू कर दी। मुझे कंपनी परिसर में घुमाया गया। जहां महिलाएं भी काम कर रही थी।

इस संबंध में फैक्ट्री संचालक विजय अरोरा से उनके मोबाइल नंबर पर संपर्क करने की कोशिश की गई लेकिन उन्होंने काॅल रिसीव नहीं की। थाना प्रभारी राजेश तिवारी का कहना है कि पीड़ित मजदूर की एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली गई है।

