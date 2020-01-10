पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्ञापन:पुलिस चौकी खोलने की मांग को लेकर एएसपी को ज्ञापन सौंपा

मंडीदीप13 घंटे पहले
सतलापुर थाना क्षेत्र में बढ़ती चोरी की घटनाओं ने व्यापारी वर्ग को अपने जान माल की सुरक्षा को लेकर चिंतित कर दिया है। इसके चलते अब सतलापुर में पुलिस चौकी खोले जाने की वर्षों पुरानी मांग फिर से तेज हो गई है। इसको लेकर व्यापारी संघ के अध्यक्ष भगवान यति के नेतृत्व में व्यापारियों ने एएसपी अमृत मीणा को ज्ञापन सौंपकर उनसे पुलिस चौकी खुलवाने के लिए ज्ञापन सौंपा। यति ने बताया कि शहर में चोरी की वारदातें तेजी से बढ़ रही हैं।

इसके अलावा लड़ाई झगड़े और व्यापारियों के साथ मारपीट की घटनाएं आए दिन होती रहती हैं, जिससे व्यापारी वर्ग आशंकित है। ऐसे में हम व्यापारियों की मांग है कि सतलापुर में पुलिस चौकी खोली जाए, ताकि अपराधों पर अंकुश लगाया जा सके। चौकी के लिए चौराहे पर पूर्व से ही स्थान आरक्षित किया गया है। वहीं एएसपी मीणा ने पुलिस चौकी खोलने के लिए आश्वासन दिया है।

