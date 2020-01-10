पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक अक्टूबर से खुलेंगे अधिकांश निजी स्कूल:शिक्षक तो पहुंचे स्कूल पर बच्चों ने बनाई दूरी

मंडीदीप13 घंटे पहले
  • अधिकतर अभिभावक चाहते हैं वैक्सीन आने के बाद ही खुलें स्कूल

दो-तीन बच्चे दूरी बनाकर खड़े हैं। उनका चेहरा मास्क ढंका हुआ है । वे आपस में पढ़ाई को लेकर कुछ डिस्कशन कर रहे हैं। यह नजारा है शहर के शासकीय बालक उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय का। जहां बच्चे शिक्षकों से मार्गदर्शन लेने पहुंचे और कुछ 10-15 मिनट में ही वापस अपने घर चले गए। दरअसल, सोमवार से आंशिक रूप से 9वीं से 12वीं तक स्कूल तो खुले, लेकिन कक्षाएं संचालित नहीं हुई।

आदेश जारी होने के बाद ब्लॉक के सरकारी स्कूल तो खुल गए, लेकिन काेविड की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार निजी स्कूल संचालक स्कूल खोलने की हिम्मत नहीं कर पा रहे है। सरकारी और प्राइवेट स्कूलों में पूरा स्टॉफ आना प्रारंभ हो गया, स्कूलों में पूर्व की तरह पढ़ाई तो नहीं हुई, लेकिन मार्गदर्शन लेने के लिए छात्र स्कूल में आए। जिनकी संख्या नाम मात्र ही रही। वहीं क्लास रूम में सन्नाटा पसरा रहा।

अधिकांश अभिभावक यही चाहते हैं कि जब तक इस बीमारी की कोई वैक्सीन न आ जाए तब तक विद्यालय न खुले। कक्षा 10वीं में पढ़ने वाले अजय प्रजापति का कहना है कि मैं स्कूल तो जाना चाहता हूं, लेकिन मन में कोरोना का डर भी है। फिर भी टीचर का मार्गदर्शन लेने के लिए कोशिश करूंगा कि अधिक से अधिक दिन स्कूल जाऊं।

पालकों की अनुमति के बाद ही खुलेंगे निजी स्कूल

गोल्डन कैरी स्कूल के डायरेक्टर देवेंद्र अजमेरा का कहना है कि काेविड की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार तो अभी स्कूल खोल पाना संभव नहीं है। स्कूलों में सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का पालन करवाना सबसे बड़ी समस्या है, क्योंकि अभी कोरोना के मरीज लगातार मिल रहे है, जिससे जोखिम की स्थिति बन सकती है। सोमवार से टीचर आने लगें है। पालकों की सहमति के बाद छात्र टीचर से मार्गदर्शन के लिए स्कूल आ सकता है। इसके लिए हम पेरेंट्स से लिखित अनुमति ले रहे हैं। पूरे सभी पेरेंट्स की अनुमति मिलने के बाद आगामी 1 अक्टूबर से बच्चों को मार्गदर्शन देने के लिए पांच-पांच के ग्रुप में बुलाया जाएगा। वैसे अभी बच्चों की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई कराई जा रही है, जो आगे भी जारी रहेगी।

