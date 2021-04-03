पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेल:क्रेजी इलेवन, चंदेरी रोड और पिपरई ने जीते मैच

मुंगावली3 घंटे पहले
भातपुरा टोरिया चंदेरी रोड मैदान पर चल रही मंत्री ट्रॉफी क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता में गुरुवार को तीन मैच खेले गए। गुरुवार को हुए मैचों में क्रेजी इलेवन, चंदेरी रोड, पिपरई ने एकतरफा जीत हासिल की। प्रतियोगिता के आयोजक शोभाराम राजपूत ने बताया कि विजेता टीम को 31 हजार उपविजेता को 15 हजार रुपए का इनाम दिया जाएगा। विजेता टीम को राज्यमंत्री बृजेंद्र सिंह यादव सम्मानित करेंगे।

गुरुवार को पहला मैच क्रेजी इलेवन व साजन महु के बीच हुआ। इसमें केजी इलेवन ने 10 ओवर में 157 रन बनाए। इसमें मनोज गुर्जर ने 56 रन बनाए। जवाब में साजन महू की टीम मात्र 121 रन ही बना सकी। दूसरा मैच चंदेरी रोड क्लब और वक्सनपुर के बीच हुआ। इसमें पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए चंदेरी टीम ने 10 ओवर में 156 रन बनाए। इसमें सोनू सिकरवार ने 76 रन की पानी खेली। इसके जवाब में वक्सनपुर टीम मात्र 80 रन ही बना सकी। चंदेरी रोड क्लब ने यह मैच 77 रन से जीत लिया।

तीसरा मैच पिपरई इलेवन और बिल्हेरू के बीच खेला गया। इसमें पहले खेलते हुए बिल्हेरू टीम ने 10 ओवर में 104 रन बनाए। इसमें विशाल ठाकुर ने 40 रन की शानदार पानी खेली। इसके जवाब में पिपरई टीम ने यह मैच मात्र 7 ओवर में जीत लिया। पिपरई की तरफ से रोहित ने 20 गेंदों पर 48 रन की आतिशी पारी खेली। तीन छक्के लगाने पर मंडल अध्यक्ष नरेश ग्वाल ने उन्हें 1000 रुपए का पुरस्कार दिया।

