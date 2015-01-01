पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दर्दनाक हादसा:नजर कमजोर थी, वृद्धा ने चायपत्ती की जगह कीटनाशक डाल दिया, पति-पत्नी की मौत

मुंगावली44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मृतक दंपती।
  • अशोकनगर जिले के मुंगावली में एक ही चिता पर अंतिम संस्कार
  • बेटे को चाय कड़वी लगी तो उसने बाहर थूंक दी, गाय ने खाया, मौत

अपने पति को रोज की तरह चाय पिलाकर मंदिर के लिए रवाना करते वक्त बुजुर्ग कोमलबाई ने सोचा भी नहीं होगा कि उनकी कमजोर नजर अंजाने में पति और पत्नी दोनों की मौत की वजह बन जाएगी। मुंगावली के कछियाना मोहल्ला निवासी श्रीकिशन सेन (65) के लिए शनिवार सुबह उनकी पत्नी कोमलबाई (60) ने चाय बनाई लेकिन आंखों से कम दिखने के कारण गलती से चायपत्ती की जगह कीटनाशक डाल दिया। पति-पत्नी दोनों ने चाय पी।

इसके बाद पति डिपो स्थित देवी के मंदिर पर पूजा- अर्चना करने निकल गए। कुछ ही दूर चलने पर उनकी तबीयत बिगड़ी और वे साइकिल से उतरकर बायपास पर बैठ गए। सुबह घूमने गए लोगों ने उनसे नमस्कार किया तो कोई जवाब नहीं मिला।

लोगों ने लकवा समझकर ऑटो से अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। सूचना मिलने पर परिजन भागते हुए अस्पताल पहुंचे। इधर घर में कोमलबाई की भी मौत हो गई। बाद में एक ही चिता पर दोनों का अंतिम संस्कार किया गया।

बेटा भी अस्पताल में भर्ती, गाय की मौत
मृतक दंपती के तीसरे नंबर के बेटे जितेन्द्र ने चाय का एक घूंट लिया तो कड़वी लगने पर थूक दिया। इसके बाद बची चाय के साथ अन्य मटेरियल को बाहर फेंक दिया गया जिसको खाने से एक गाय की भी मौत हो गई। जितेन्द्र भी अस्पताल में भर्ती है।

इस तरह हुई गड़बड़ी
दंपती के परिजनों ने बताया कि चाय पत्ती के पैकेट में कीटनाशक दवा रखी हुई थी। मां को कम दिखता था। सुबह पैकेट नहीं मिला तो पत्ती के पैकेट में रखे कीटनाशक को उन्होंने चाय में मिला दिया। मुगावली थाना प्रभारी सोनपाल सिंह तोमर के अनुसार गलती से चाय की पत्ती की जगह कीटनाशक दवा डल गई थी। मामले की जांच कर रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें