परेशानी:नवीन मंडी एक साल पहले बनकर तैयार फिर भी व्यापारियों ने नहीं बनाए फड़

मुंगावली3 घंटे पहले
  • एक महीने बाद शुरू होगा सीजन, मंडी में तुलाई नहीं होने से इस बार रहवासियों को होगी परेशानी

शहर में नवीन मंडी को शुरू हुए एक साल हो गया है। इसके बाद भी व्यापारियों ने नई मंडी में अभी तक फड़ नहीं बनाए हैं। इससे इस बार भी पुरानी मंडी में ही उपज की तुलाई होगी। इससे इस बार भी सीजन के समय शहर के मुख्य मार्ग पर बार-बार जाम लगने की समस्या उत्पन्न होगी।

कस्बें में करोड़ों की लागत से बनी नवीन मंडी हमेशा विवादों में रही है। नवीन मंडी बनने के करीब चार साल बाद भी शुभारंभ नहीं होने से चालू नहीं हो पाई थी। बड़ी मुश्किल से मंडी कार्यालय शिफ्ट हो गया था। मंडी प्रशासन ने व्यापारियों को दुकानें और फड़ आवंटन होने के बाद भी व्यापारियों ने यहां आज तक फड़ नहीं बनाए हैं।

जबकि नवीन मंडी परिसर में अब अनाज की खरीदी और तोल भी यहां चालू हो गई है लेकिन व्यापारी अभी तक यहां अपनी आवंटित दुकानों को नहीं बना रहे हैं। व्यापारी मंडी में खरीदी हुआ अनाज मंडी के डाक बोली वाले टीन शेड में रख रहे हैं। व्यापारी टीन शेड में काफी दिनों से अनाज रखकर उस पर कब्जा किए बैठे हैं। लेकिन मंडी में फड़ और दुकानें बनाने की ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं।

आज तक मंडी में नहीं बनी दुकानें
नवीन कृषि मंडी चालू होने के बाद यह तीसरा सीजन चालू हो गया है। आज तक किसी भी व्यापारियों ने मंडी में अपनी दुकानें नहीं बनाई है। इससे कुछ व्यापारी अभी भी पुरानी मंडी में ही फसल की तुलाई करते हैं। इससे किसानों को पुन: चार किमी वापस पुरानी मंडी का एक्स्ट्रा चक्कर लगाना पड़ता है। वहीं पुरानी मंडी में किसानों के ट्रैक्टर आने से शहर के मुख्य मार्ग में बार-बार जाम लगता है। इससे लोगों को भारी परेशानी होती है। साथ ही किसानों का भी अतिरिक्त डीजल जलने से उन्हें आर्थिक नुकसान उठाना पड़ता है।

मंडी में जल्द ही दुकानें बनवाई जाएंगी
^मैं अभी नया-नया आया हूं व आज मंडी के कार्य से अशोकनगर गया हूं। अशोकनगर से आने के बाद कर्मचारियों की जांच की जाएगी। वहीं मंडी में व्यापारियों से जल्दी ही दुकानें बनवाई जांएगी।
राजेंद्र शर्मा, सचिव मंडी समिति मुंगावली

लापरवाही: अधिकारियों के ढुलमुल रवैया
मंडी कार्यालय में जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों की लापरवाही के चलते कई कर्मचारी रजिस्टर पर हस्ताक्षर कर भाग जाते हैं। व कई चार बजे के बाद आकर अपने हस्ताक्षर कर देते हैं। मंडी एक कर्मचारी तो ऐसा है जो ग्वालियर रहकर अपनी ड्यूटी कर रहे हैं। इससे कर्मचारियों में भी असंतोष है।

कर्मचारी दबी जवान नाम न छापने की शर्त पर बताते हैं कि हम समय पर ड्यूटी देते हैं लेकिन हमारे कर्मचारी तो ग्वालियर रहते हैं। व माह में एक बार अपनी वेतन के समय आते हैं और फिर वापस चले जाते हैं। इससे अधिकारी भी अन्य कर्मचारियों पर दवाब नहीं बना पाते हैं। इससे कृषि उपज मंडी समिति भगवान भरोसे चल रही है। एक महीने बाद से नया सीजन शुरू होगा। यदि ऐसी व्यवस्था रहेगी तो मंडी अपनी साख खो देगी। इससे लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है।

