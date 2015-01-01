पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:एक सप्ताह में मंडी में गिरे दाम, चने में 300 रु., गेहूं में 100 और सोयाबीन में 150 की गिरावट

मुंगावली38 मिनट पहले
  • भाव कम होने से मंडी में हुई आवक कम, जिन किसानों को पैसे की जरूरत वह ही अपनी उपज बेचने आ रहे मंडी
  • मंडी में भाव कम मिलने से किसानों को हो रहा है नुकसान

मंडी में एक सप्ताह से उपज के दामों में भारी कमी हुई है।इससे किसानों को जहां आर्थिक नुकसान हो रहा है। दाम कम होने से मंडी में आवक में भी कमी हुई है। मंडी में वह किसान ही अपनी उपज बेचने के लिए आ रहे हैं जिन्हें पैसे की बहुत आवश्यकता है।
जैसे-जैसे दीपावली नजदीक आ रही है। वैसे-वैसे मंडी में फसल के दामों में गिरावट हो रही है। इससे किसानों को भारी आर्थिक नुकसान हो रहा है। नुकसान से बचने के लिए किसान त्योहार के समय भी अपनी उपज को नहीं बेच रहे हैं। इससे उन्हें त्योहार मनाने में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ेगा। मंडी में एक सप्ताह पहले चना, सोयाबीन और गेहूं के भाव तेज थे। उपज के दाम एक सप्ताह बाद अचानक भारी गिरावट दर्ज की गई। एक सप्ताह बाद चना के दाम में 300 रुपए, गेहूं के दाम में 100 रुपए व सोयाबीन के दाम में 150 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल की गिरावट हुई। इससे किसानों को आर्थिक नुकसान हो रहा है। दाम कम होने से मंडी में आवक कम हो गई। दाम कम होने पर वह किसान ही अपनी उपज बेचने आ रहे हैं जिन्हें इस समय पैसे की बहुत आवश्यकता है। इस समय किसान रबी सीजन की फसल की बोवनी के लिए खाद और बीज की व्यवस्था कर रहे हैं।
डाक बोली नई मंडी में और तौल पुरानी मंडी में : शहर की नई मंडी का शुभारंभ हो गया है। नवीन मंडी में कुछ व्यापारियों ने अपने फड़ बनाने के लिए प्लाट आवंटित करवा लिए हैं। कुछ व्यापारियों ने अभी प्लाट नहीं लिए हैं। प्लाट आवंटित होने के 10 महीने बाद भी व्यापारियों ने मंडी में फड़ नहीं बनाए हैं। इससे किसानों को भारी परेशानी हो रही है। फड़ नहीं बनने से किसानों की उपज की बोली नवीन मंडी में होती है। इसके बाद उनकी फसल की तुलाई पुरानी मंडी में होती है।
किसानों का खर्च हो रहा अतिरिक्त डीज
नई मंडी शुरू नहीं होने से किसानों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। किसान पहले नवीन मंडी में अपनी ट्राली लेकर जाता हैं वहां डाक बोली के बाद फिर अपनी ट्राली को तुलाई के लिए पुरानी मंडी में लेकर जाते हैं। ऐसे में किसानों को 2 अतिरिक्त चक्कर लगाने पर 4 किमी का अतिरिक्त चक्कर काटना पड़ता है। इससे उनका समय के साथ आर्थिक नुकसान भी होता है।

बार-बार लगता है जाम
सोनाई के किसान बलराम सिंह, चाचूखेड़ा के किसान शिशुपाल सिंह यादव आदि ने बताया कि नई मंडी में बोली और पुरानी मंडी में तुलाई के लिए शहर में ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली के दो-दो चक्कर लगाने के कारण शहर के मुख्य बाजार व मुख्य मार्गों से निकलने के कारण शहर में अदालत से लेकर इमली चौराहे तक बार-बार जाम की स्थिति निर्मित होती है। बोवनी का समय होने से किसान बाजार से खाद बीज डीजल आदि लेने आ रहे हैं। इससे बाजार में भारी भीड़ होने से जाम लग रहा है।

मैं अभी नया-नया आया हूं
मैं अभी नया-नया आया हूं व आचार संहिता के बाद ही सारी कार्रवाई विधिवत रूप से की जाएगी। किसानों को परेशान नहीं होने दिया जाएगा।
नरेंद्र कुमार जैन, प्रभारी सचिव कृषि उपज मंडी समिति मुंगावली

