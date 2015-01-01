पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म समाज:बाबा बैजनाथ के अखंड अभिषेक को हुए तीन साल पूरे, आज 1230 वां अभिषेक

नरसिंहगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 20 नवंबर 2017 को अगहन शुक्ल पक्ष की द्वितीया को अभियान शुरू हुआ था

श्री बैजनाथ बड़ा महादेव शिवालय में भगवान शिव के अखंड महा रूद्र अभिषेक अभियान को बुधवार को 3 साल पूरे हो जाएंगे। इस दिन अभियान का 1230 वां अभिषेक होगा। नगर और देश के कल्याण की कामना के साथ स्थानीय श्रद्धालुओं ने 20 नवंबर 2017 को अगहन शुक्ल पक्ष की द्वितीया को इस अभियान को शुरू किया था। जिसके भारतीय पंचांग के अनुसार बुधवार को 3 साल पूरे हो रहे हैं। इन 3 सालों में 1 दिन भी रुके बिना श्रद्धालुओं की समिति की ओर से जनभागीदारी से भगवान का प्रतिदिन अखंड अभिषेक किया गया जो आगे भी जारी रहेगा।

अभियान के मूल प्रेरक यह: श्री लक्ष्मी नारायण मंदिर झाली आश्रम के पुजारी पंडित राघवेंद्र शर्मा, मार्केटिंग सोसायटी के प्रबंधक नरेंद्र शर्मा, श्री सद्गुरु आश्रम- दत्तात्रेय मंदिर के संस्कृत गुरुकुल के प्रबंधक प्रफुल्ल तोवर अभियान के प्रमुख प्रेरकों और संयोजकों में शामिल हैं। उनके अलावा श्री बैजनाथ बड़ा महादेव शिवालय के पुजारी पंडित ध्रुव नारायण शर्मा, पंडित अजय शर्मा और पंडित आशीष शर्मा का भी इसमें योगदान है।

अभियान का पहला अभिषेक श्री महादेव सेना के प्रवीण ग्रोवर की ओर से किया गया था। उसके बाद से लगातार समय-समय पर श्रद्धालु 11 सौ रुपए के निर्धारित शुल्क में अभिषेक करते आ रहे हैं। जिस दिन श्रद्धालुओं की ओर से अभिषेक नहीं होता उस दिन अभिषेक समिति की ओर से अभिषेक करवाया जाता है। सभी अभिषेक संस्कृत गुरुकुल के बटुक करते हैं। कोविड-19 की वजह से नहीं होगा बड़ा आयोजन: हालांकि प्रमुख अभिषेक बुधवार को होगा। लेकिन वार्षिक दिवस पर किया जाने वाला प्रमुख अनुष्ठान कोविड-19 की वजह से अभी नहीं किया जा रहा है। इसे आगे किया जाएगा।

