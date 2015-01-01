पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लेटलतीफी:धीमी गति से चल रहा है इंडोर स्टेडियम का काम, खिलाड़ियों को कैसे मिलेंगी सुविधाएं

नरसिंहगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निर्माण एजेंसी पीआईयू ने काम की रफ्तार बढ़ाने नोटिस देने के अलावा कुछ नहीं किया
  • लाइटिंग, प्लास्टर जैसे कामों में अभी लंबा समय लगने की संभावना

नरसिंह स्टेडियम में बन रहे इंडोर खेल स्टेडियम का काम बहुत धीमी गति से चल रहा है। इससे खिलाड़ियों को खेल सुविधाएं नहीं मिल पा रही हैं। पिछले 2 वर्षों से बन रहे इंडोर स्टेडियम के अभी भी जल्दी पूरा होने की कोई संभावना नहीं है। पिछले दिनों स्टेडियम कमेटी की बैठक में भी यह मुद्दा उठा था।

उस दौरान कमेटी के अध्यक्ष एसडीएम अमन वैष्णव ने निर्माण एजेंसी पीआईयू से इस विषय में बात की थी। एजेंसी ने ठेकेदार को निर्माण के लिए टाइम एक्सटेंशन दिया। अब यह समय भी पूरा होने वाला है। लेकिन अभी तक स्टेडियम का अधिकतम काम बचा हुआ है। लाइटिंग, प्लास्टर जैसे कामों में अभी लंबा समय लगेगा। इंडोर स्टेडियम के बनने की धीमी गति की वजह से खिलाड़ियों को टेबल टेनिस, लॉन टेनिस जैसे खेलों के लिए सुविधाजनक स्थान नहीं मिल पा रहा है
निर्माण कार्यों से सिकुड़ा स्टेडियम: नरसिंह स्टेडियम में कई निर्माण कार्य किए जा चुके हैं। जिसकी वजह से इसका आकार सिकुड़ गया है। इसमें बैडमिंटन हॉल और सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों के लिए मंच पहले बनाए जा चुके हैं। अब इंडोर स्टेडियम भी यहीं बनाया जा रहा है। इसकी वजह से स्टेडियम में एथलेटिक्स ट्रैक नहीं बचा है।
एक भी खेल का व्यवस्थित ग्राउंड नहीं: स्टेडियम में किसी भी खेल का व्यवस्थित ग्राउंड नहीं है। जबकि इसी स्टेडियम में सन 1960 के दशक में भारत और युगांडा की महिला हॉकी टीमों के बीच अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच हो चुका है। वर्तमान और पूर्व खिलाड़ी हमेशा मांग करते रहे हैं कि स्टेडियम में खेल सुविधाएं बढ़ाई जाएं।पूर्व राष्ट्रीय वॉलीबॉल खिलाड़ी सैयद इकबाल अली का कहना है कि ग्राउंड पर अगर पूरी सुविधाएं दी जाएं तो आज भी शहर से राष्ट्रीय स्तर की खेल प्रतिभाएं उभर कर आ सकती हैं।

अतीत...वर्तमान में एक इंडोर स्टेडियम भी नहीं बन रहा जबकि रियासती दौर में 2-2 इंडोर स्टेडियम थे

वर्तमान में एक इंडोर स्टेडियम भी नहीं बन रहा है। जबकि अतीत में रियासती दौर में शहर में एक नहीं 2-2 इंडोर स्टेडियम थे- अर्जुन क्लब और किंग जॉर्ज क्लब। अर्जुन क्लब परशुराम सागर के किनारे था, जिसमें वर्तमान में जल संसाधन विभाग का कार्यालय संचालित किया जाता है। किंग जार्ज क्लब अर्जुन तालाब के किनारे है। यह भी जल संसाधन विभाग के ही कार्यालय की दूसरी शाखा है। लेकिन अब यह पूरी बिल्डिंग तेजी से क्षतिग्रस्त होती जा रही है। जबकि दोनों क्लबों में सभी तरह के इंडोर गेम्स के व्यवस्थित कोर्ट और ग्राउंड बने हुए हैं। खेल प्रेमियों की लंबे समय से मांग थी कि प्रशासन इन दोनों को ही दोबारा इंडोर स्टेडियम के रूप में विकसित करे। लेकिन इस पर ध्यान नहीं दिया गया।

काम में तेजी आएगी
नरसिंह स्टेडियम में बनाए जा रहे इंडोर स्टेडियम को जल्दी बनाने के लिए ठेकेदार को निर्देश दिए हैं। काम जल्दी ही होगा।
संतोष कुमार पाराशर, नगर पालिका सीएमओ और सचिव, नरसिंह स्टेडियम कमेटी।

