पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अनदेखी:चौराहे की नाली क्षतिग्रस्त के कारण होता है ट्रैफिक जाम, जिम्मेदार नहीं दे रहे ध्यान

नरसिंहगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चंपी चौराहे की नाली पिछले कई वर्षों से क्षतिग्रस्त है, प्रतिदिन सैकड़ों लोग होते हैं परेशान
  • चौराहे पर वाहनों को निकलने के लिए बचती है कम जगह, इससे लगता है जाम

चंपी चौराहे के किनारे की नाली के क्षतिग्रस्त होने से दिन में कई बार ट्रैफिक जाम लगता है। चौराहा सार्वजनिक गतिविधियों का प्रमुख केंद्र है। एक तरफ क्षतिग्रस्त नाली और दूसरी तरफ ट्रांसफार्मर और इसके आगे हुए गड्ढे की वजह से चौराहे पर वाहनों के निकलने के लिए बहुत कम जगह बचती है। तहसील रोड और बस स्टैंड को जोड़ने वाला यह चौराहा सुबह से लेकर देर रात तक चहल पहल से भरा रहता है।

इसके बाद भी इसे व्यवस्थित बनाने के लिए नगर पालिका कुछ नहीं कर रही है। चौराहे पर क्षतिग्रस्त नाली की वजह से गंदगी भी सड़क पर बहती है और हर कभी नाली में लगे हुए पाइप वाहनों के दबाव से टूट जाते हैं। जिससे बार-बार ट्रैफिक जाम होता है। क्षतिग्रस्त पाइपों की वजह से पैदल राहगीरों को निकलने में भी दिक्कतें आती हैं। स्थानीय लोगों ने चौराहे और सड़क की हालत सुधारने की मांग को लेकर कई बार नगरपालिका कार्यालय में आवेदन दे दिए हैं लेकिन कुछ नहीं हुआ।

सड़क की हालत भी खराब: चंपी चौराहे से चंपी मोहल्ले तक की सड़क बुरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त है। सड़क में जगह-जगह गड्ढे हो रहे हैं। जिनसे उड़ने वाली धूल की वजह से लोग परेशान रहते हैं। सड़क के दोनों ओर के घरों में रहने वाले लोगों को इससे बहुत दिक्कत है। वे कई बार नगरपालिका से मांग कर चुके हैं कि सड़क को पक्का बनाया जाए। लेकिन नगरपालिका इस पर ध्यान नहीं दे रही है। चंपी चौराहे से बल्बटपुरा तिराहे तक सड़क की हालत बहुत ही खराब है।
नगरपालिका के सामने वाली सड़क भी अधूरी

चंपी चौराहे के दूसरे छोर पर नगर पालिका वाली सड़क है। जो छतरी चौराहे पर जाकर मिलती है। इस सड़क की हालत भी ठीक नहीं है। नगर पालिका ने 2 साल पहले आधी सड़क तो बनवा दी लेकिन चंपी चौराहे से सटे हुए हिस्से को नहीं बनाया। इस पर गिट्टियां बिखरी हुई हैं, जो वाहनों के दबाव से उछलकर लोगों को चोट पहुंचाती हैं। पिछले दिनों की मामूली बारिश में ही चौराहे और सड़क की हालत खराब हो गई। कीचड़ से कई वाहन फिसल गए।ृ

बल्बटपुरा तिराहे से बग्घी खाने तक सड़क जर्जर
बल्बटपुरा तिराहे से बग्घी खाने तक जाने वाली सड़क की हालत भी खराब है। इन तीनों सड़कों से बड़ा महादेव, तहसील कार्यालय, न्यायालय आदि स्थानों के लिए रोज बड़ी संख्या में लोग आते जाते हैं। बग्घीखाने वाली सड़क से तो सुबह शाम की सैर करने वाले भी निकलते हैं। इन सभी को इस से दिक्कतें आती हैं।
पिछला काम पूरा होने के बाद ही आगे का हो सकेगा
^मुख्यमंत्री अधोसंरचना योजना के पिछले कामों के रिवाइज एस्टीमेट अभी मंजूर होकर नहीं आए हैं। चंपी चौराहे की सड़क पिछले एस्टीमेट में नहीं थी। जब पुराना काम हो जाएगा तो ही नया एस्टीमेट भेजा जा सकेगा।
संतोष कुमार पाराशर, सीएमओ, नपा परिषद कार्यालय, नरसिंहगढ़।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें