आक्रोश:नाबालिग के अपहरण से गुस्साए परिजनों ने आरोपियों के घर में लगाई आग

नसरुल्लागंज3 घंटे पहले
15 वर्षीय आदिवासी नाबालिग बालिका के अपहरण से गुस्साए परिजनों ने गांव के दो आरोपियों के साथ ही एक अन्य साथी के घर को आग के हवाले कर दिया। घटना के बाद गांव में सनसनी फैल गई। मौके पर नायब तहसीलदार अजय झा पहुंचे। इस मामले में जांच की जा रही है। आदिवासी परिवार के द्वारा इस मामले की शिकायत पुलिस में की गई थी।

जानकारी के अनुसार बीते शुक्रवार को क्षेत्र के गांव सेमलपानी में घर के बाहर आंगन में सो रही एक 15 वर्षीय आदिवासी बालिका को रात करीब 3 बजे गांव के 2 लोग बलराम मीना और सतीश बलाई ने अपहरण कर लिया। बालिका को वे गौरखपुर तक ले गए फिर उसे कहीं ले जाने लगे। तभी बालिका अपनी जान बचाने बाइक से कूद गई। इससे उसके दाहिने पैर में चोट भी आई है।

बाद में आरोपियों ने बालिका को किसी से ना बताने की बात पर उसे घर छोड़ दिया। इसके बाद बालिका ने घटना की जानकारी अपने माता-पिता को दी। साथ ही थाने पहुंचकर आरोपियों के खिलाफ अपहरण व एससी-एसटी एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कराया। उक्त घटना के बाद आक्रोशित बालिका के परिजनों ने आरोपियों के घरों को आग के हवाले कर दिया। इस दौरान एक अन्य पड़ोसी के घर में भी आग लग गई। अभी कितना नुकसान हुआ है। इसकी जानकारी नहीं मिल सकी है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

