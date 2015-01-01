पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चेक पोस्ट नाका हटा:विवाद के बाद सिंहपुर से हटाया चेक पोस्ट नाका, कर्मचारियों का होगा पुलिस सत्यापन

नसरुल्लागंज3 घंटे पहले
  • कलेक्टर पहले ही दे चुके हैं 24 घंटे रेत परिवहन के आदेश, इससे दुर्घटनाओं में होगा इजाफा

शुक्रवार को लाड़कुई स्थित सिंहपुर गांव में पॉवर मेक कंपनी के चेक पोस्ट नाके पर हुई आगजनी की घटना, मारपीट तथा शांति भंग होने के बाद पुलिस ने सिंहपुर चेक पोस्ट नाका तो हटा दिया। इधर, आगजनी और मारपीट की घटना के 36 घंटे के बाद भी पुलिस ने इस मामले में कोई भी संज्ञान न लेते हुए शांति भंग करने वालों के खिलाफ कोई मामला दर्ज नहीं किया हैं।

पुलिस अभी भी इस मामले में फरियादी का इंतजार कर रही हैं। यह बातें नगर में दो दिनों से चर्चा का विषय बनी हुई हैं। जबकि घटनास्थल पर स्वयं अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक समीर यादव ने पहुंचकर घटना की पूरी जानकारी ली थी।

कलेक्टर ने अब 24 घंटे रेत परिवहन के आदेश जारी कर दिए थे। इसके दूसरे दिन ही शुक्रवार को कंपनी के कर्मचारियों ने जिस तरह से ट्रक व परिचालक के साथ गुंडागर्दी कर मारपीट की थी, उससे यह तो निश्चित हो गया हैं कि रेत के 24 घंटे परिवहन होने से क्षेत्र में जहां दुर्घटनाओं में इजाफा होगा वहीं असामाजिक तत्वों के द्वारा लगातार ऐसी घटनाओं की पुनरावृत्ति की जाती रहेगी।

जान बचाने के लिए कुएं में कूदे कर्मचारी

बताया जाता हैं कि शुक्रवार को सिंहपुर में घटित घटना के दौरान चेकपोस्ट पर तैनात कंपनी के दो कर्मचारी अपनी जान बचाने के लिए वहां एक कुंए में कूद गए। इस दौरान मौके पर ही लाड़कुई चौकी के प्रभारी मेहताब वासगे ने पहुंचकर ग्रामीणों के आक्रोश को शांत कर कर्मचारियों को बचाया था।

कर्मचारियों का थानों में सत्यापन किया जाएगा

शनिवार को रेत कंपनी व खनिज विभाग के अधिकारियों की बैठक ली गई। जिसमें दोनों में सहमति बनी हैं कि पॉवर मेक कंपनी के जो कर्मचारी नाकों पर तैनात हैं, उनका लोकल थानों में पुलिस सत्यापन किया जाएगा।
-अजय गुप्ता, कलेक्टर सीहोर

सवाल : सिंहपुर के बाद क्या चींच नाके पर भी होगी कार्रवाई

2 अक्टूबर को पॉवर मेक कंपनी के चींच स्थित रायल्टी नाके पर भी डंपर की चपेट में आने से छिदगांव कांछी निवासी एक ग्रामीण की मौके पर ही मौत गई थी। घटना के बाद गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने रायल्टी नाके पर तोडफ़ोड़ की थी। इसके साथ ही यहां पर लगने वाली वाहनों की लंबी लाईन के कारण ग्रामीण परेशान है। ग्रामीणों की शिकायत के बाद भी यहां व्यवस्था में कोई सुधार नहीं हुआ। यदि प्रशासन ने सिंहपुर के बाद चींच नाके पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई तो यहां पर भी ग्रामीणों का आक्रोश टूट सकता हैं।​​​​​​​

विवादों के गढ़ सिंहपुर चेकपोस्ट को किया बंद

एक साल से पॉवर मेक कंपनी द्वारा अनाधिकृत रूप से सिंहपुर में चेकपोस्ट लगाकर अवैध वसूली की जा रही थी। जिसकी शिकायत कई बार की गई और यह नाका हमेशा ही विवादों का गढ़ बना रहा। बीते अक्टूबर माह में भी स्थानीय रेत कारोबारी के साथ यहां पर मौजूद कंपनी कर्मचारियों ने मारपीट की घटना को अंजाम दिया था।

शुक्रवार को भी कंपनी के कर्मचारियों द्वारा पुन: घटना की पुनरावृत्ति की गई, लेकिन इस बार ग्रामीणों का आक्रोश कंपनी के चेक पोस्ट नाके पर फूट पड़ा और उन्होंने चेक पोस्ट को आग के हवाले कर दिया। हालांकि प्रशासन ने ऐहतियात के तौर पर नाके को हटा दिया है, लेकिन रेत परिवहन पर अभी तक कोई ठोस निर्णय नहीं लिया हैं। सूत्रों के अनुसार कलेक्टर ने शनिवार को पॉवर मेक कंपनी के जीएम को बुलाया था। और उन्होंने इस संबंध में निर्देश भी दिए हैं।

