पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दो दिन तक थमा रेत परिवहन:मार्ग की मरम्मत के लिए दो दिन तक थमा रहेगा रेत का परिवहन

नसरुल्लागंज13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बार-बार वाहनों के फंसने के कारण लग रहा था जाम, अब कंपनी नहीं देगी 48 घंटे तक रॉयल्टी

सीहोर नसरुल्लागंज सड़क की हालत खराब होने के कारण यहां पर हर रोज घंटों जाम लग रहा था। रेत के डंपरों के कारण यह सड़क पूरी तरह खराब हो चुकी है। इसकी मरम्मत का काम होना है। इसलिए अब दो दिन तक रेत के वाहनों के पहिये थमे रहेंगे। मरम्मत के बाद ये वाहन फिर से इस मार्ग पर चल सकेंगे।

पिछले दिनों सीहोर से नसरुल्लागंज जाने वाले मार्ग की हालत यह हो गई कि यहां पर बार-बार भारी वाहन फंसना शुरू हो गए थे। सड़क पर इस कदर गड्‌ढे थे कि यहां पर इन रेत के डंपरों और ट्रकों के फंसने से लंबा जाम लग रहा था। इस समस्या को लेकर बहुत परेशानी हो रही थी। लंबे जाम के कारण हररोज लोग परेशान हो रहे थे।

2 दिन तक नर्मदा तटीय रेत घाटों से नहीं मिलेगी रायल्टी: अगले दो दिन तक रेत कंपनी रेत घाटों से रायल्टी जारी नहीं करेगी। क्षमता से अधिक रेत वाहनों के आवागमन से नसरुल्लागंज से कोसमी सड़क मार्ग की हालत दिनोंदिन खराब होती जा रही थी। इसके चलते एक सप्ताह तक इस मार्ग पर रेत के वाहनों के लगातार फंसने के चलते यहां जाम के हालात बनते जा रहे थे। लगातार बनती जाम की स्थिति को देखते हुए ग्रामीणों द्वारा प्रशासन से मांग की गई थी कि या तो सड़क की मरम्मत का कार्य शुरू किया जाए या फिर रेत का कारोबार बंद किया जाए।

ग्रामीणों की मांग के बाद स्थानीय राजस्व विभाग द्वारा मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए जिला प्रशासन से बात की गई जिस पर कलेक्टर अजय गुप्ता द्वारा नसरुल्लागंज से कोसमी सड़क मार्ग की मरम्मत कार्य गुप्ता कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी को दिया गया। कंपनी द्वारा सड़क मरम्मत के लिए 2 दिन का समय निर्धारित किया गया है। पॉवर मेक कंपनी आने वाले 48 घंटे तक रेत की रायल्टी जारी नही करेगी जिससे रेत कारोबार पूरी तरह प्रतिबंधित रहेगा। ग्रामीणों ने दी थी चेतावनी इस मार्ग की खराब हालत के कारण ग्रामीणों ने भी प्रदर्शन करने की चेतावनी दी थी। उनका कहना था कि रेत के वाहनों से सड़कें खराब हो रही हैं। इससे हालत खराब हो रही है।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें