फसल बीमा:23 पटवारी हल्कों के गांवों के किसानों को फसल बीमा राशि नहीं मिली तो ज्ञापन देने तहसील आए, कोई अफसर नहीं मिला तो मियांखेड़ी के पास हाईवे पर वाहन अड़ाकर किया चक्काजाम

नटेरन13 घंटे पहले
  • एसडीएम से आश्वासन मिलने पर हटे किसान

नटेरन तहसील के करीब 23 हल्कों के 46 गांव के किसानों को फसल नुकसान का बीमा क्लेम नहीं मिला है। इससे इन गांवों के किसानों में आक्रोश है। प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा की राशि नहीं मिलने से नाराज किसानों ने सोमवार को मियांखेड़ी के पास नेशनल हाईवे पर चक्काजाम कर दिया। करीब ढाई घंटे तक किसानों ने चक्काजाम किया। इस दौरान विदिशा-अशोकनगर हाईवे पर वाहनों की आवाजाही पूरी तरह से थम गई। किसान मौके पर एसडीएम, तहसीलदार, नायब तहसीलदार को बुलाकर पुख्ता आश्वासन दिए जाने की मांग पर अड़े हुए थे।

राजस्व अधिकारियों की हड़ताल की स्थिति में बासौदा एसडीओपी प्रदर्शन पर पहुंचे। एसडीओपी की समझाइश पर भी किसान नहीं मानें। आखिर में एसडीओपी ने किसानों की मोबाइल फोन पर एसडीएम से हैंड फ्री मोड में बात कराई। एसडीएम ने फोन पर ही जल्द से जल्द समस्या का निराकरण करने का आश्वासन दिया। तब जाकर किसान प्रदर्शन से हटे।

पूरा घटनाक्रम

किसान सोमवार की सुबह करीब 10.30 बजे सीएम के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपने के लिए नटेरन में एकत्रित हुए। करीब 11.30 बजे एकजुट होकर तहसील में ज्ञापन देने के लिए पहुंचे। लेकिन तहसील में ना तो एसडीएम मिले और ना ही तहसीलदार या नायब तहसीलदार। इससे गुस्से में किसानों ने दोपहर 12 बजे से मियांखेड़ी के पास हाईवे पर चक्काजाम करने लगे, जो 2:30 तक चला।

प्रदर्शन के दौरान ऐसा भी दिखा... न्यायाधीश की गाड़ी के सामने लेटे तो बदला रास्ता, 2 एंबुलेंस को जाने दिया

जाम में भोपाल से शिवपुरी जा रहे एक न्यायाधीश भी जाम में फंस गए थे, जिन्हें दूसरे रास्ते से जाना पड़ा। इसके अलावा जाम में दो एंबुलेंस भी फंस गई थीं। हालांकि एंबुलेंस को जाने के लिए प्रदर्शनकारियों ने रास्ता दिया।

तीन दिन में नहीं हुआ समाधान तो अब और उग्र होगा चक्काजाम: प्रदर्शन स्थल पर पहुंचे बासौदा एसडीओपी ने किसानों को समझाइश देने और समस्या का निराकरण कराने के लिए नटेरन एसडीएम को मोबाइल से फोन लगाकर हैंड फ्री मोड में बात कराई। इस दौरान किसानों ने एसडीएम से कहा कि जिस किसी भी गलती की वजह से 23 पटवारी हल्कों के किसान फसल बीमा से छूट गए हैं उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाए। किसानों ने एसडीएम को यह चेतावनी भी दी कि तीन दिन में यदि उनकी समस्या का स्थाई समाधान नहीं हुआ तो वे और उग्र चक्काजाम करेंगे।

इन किसानों को नहीं मिला फसल बीमा

चक्काजाम कर रहे किसानों ने बताया कि जिन 23 पटवारी हल्कों के किसानों को वर्ष 2018-19 में फसल नुकसान होने के बावजूद फसल बीमा योजना के लाभ से वंचित कर दिया गया है। जबकि किसानों ने बीमा राशि की प्रीमियम भी जमा की थी। किसानों ने बताया कि तिलक खेजड़ा, काशीरामपुर, दियोनी, घटवाई, सोमवारा, मियांखेड़ी, ताजखजूरी, खैराई, रजोदा, गुरोद, दासखजूरी, रायखेड़ी, एंचदा, मरखेड़ा, घोघरा, खड़ेर,नयागोला, तिलातिली, जोगी गिर्रोदा, पैरवासा आदि पटवारी हल्कों के किसानों को फसल बीमा नहीं मिला है।

