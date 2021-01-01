पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना से जंग में खुशियों का जीरो:भोपाल में 98 दिन बाद एक भी मौत नहीं; रिकवरी रेट भी 93 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा

भोपाल20 मिनट पहले
इंदौर, ग्वालियर, जबलपुर जैसे बड़े शहरों में भी कोई मौत नहीं हुई। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
इंदौर, ग्वालियर, जबलपुर जैसे बड़े शहरों में भी कोई मौत नहीं हुई। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)
  • प्रदेश में 97.50 प्रतिशत रिकवरी रेट
  • केवल दमोह, रतलाम और खरगोन में एक-एक मौत

राजधानी में 98 दिन बाद सुकूनभरी खबर आई है। मंगलवार को कोरोना से एक भी मौत नहीं हुई, वहीं रिकवरी रेट भी 93 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा हो गया है। प्रदेश में यह आंकड़ा 97.50 प्रतिशत है। खास बात यह है कि प्रदेश के बढ़े शहरों में जहां सबसे ज्यादा मौतें हुई हैं, वहां भी एक भी मौत नहीं हुई।

केवल दमोह, रतलाम और खरगोन में एक-एक मौत हुई। इंदौर, ग्वालियर, जबलपुर जैसे बड़े शहरों में भी कोई मौत नहीं हुई। भोपाल में अब तक कोरोना से 658 मौतें हुई हैं। पिछले साल 26 अक्टूबर को भोपाल में मौत का आंकड़ा शून्य था। इसके बाद लगातार मौतों का सिलसिला जारी है। इस दौरान 189 लोगों की कोरोना से जा चुकी है।

कोराना से मौतें
सबसे ज्यादा- 924 इंदाैर, सबसे कम, 1 डिंडोरी

एक्टिव केस
सबसे ज्यादा- 741 भोपाल, सबसे कम, 0 मुरैना

नए मरीज
सबसे ज्यादा- 00 भोपाल​​​​​​​, सबसे कम,​​​​​​​ 0 मुरैना​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​अस्पतालों में बेड भी खाली

नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में शहर के अधिकांश अस्पतालों में 80% बेड फुल थे। राज्य सरकार ने पिछले सप्ताह ही जेके और चिरायु में कोविड मरीजों के लिए रिजर्व बेडों की संख्या घटा दी।
नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में शहर के अधिकांश अस्पतालों में 80% बेड फुल थे। राज्य सरकार ने पिछले सप्ताह ही जेके और चिरायु में कोविड मरीजों के लिए रिजर्व बेडों की संख्या घटा दी।

देश में... 9 महीने बाद मौत का आंकड़ा 100 से कम
भारत में 264 दिन, यानी करीब 9 महीने बाद कोरोना से एक दिन में 100 से कम मौतें हुई हैं। सोमवार को कुल 98 मौतें हुईं। इससे पहले आखिरी बार 14 मई 2020 को मौतों का आंकड़ा 100 से कम रहा था। तब देश में सिर्फ 82 हजार कुल मरीज थे। फिर रोजाना मौतों का ग्राफ बढ़ते-बढ़ते सितंबर तक 12 सौ पार हो गया था। उसके बाद 4 महीने से रोजाना मौतों में लगातार गिरावट जारी है।

दूसरी ओर, रोज मिलने वाले नए मरीजों में भी गिरावट जारी है। सोमवार को कुल 8,635 नए मरीज मिले, जो 1 जून के बाद सबसे कम हैं। पिछले साल 1 जून को कुल 7,761 मरीज मिले थे। वहीं, सोमवार को ठीक होने वाले मरीज भी 97% पार हो गए। इस लिहाज से भारत में सबसे ज्यादा मरीजों वाले 20 देशों में रिकवरी रेट सबसे बेहतर है।

